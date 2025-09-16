Want dividend payouts? Check these 27 stocks before they go ex on Sep 17

Shares of Shilpa Medicare, RITES, 63 Moons Technologies, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Panasonic Energy India Company, TANFAC Industries, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, and 19 other companies, are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session following their recent announcements of dividend payouts.
According to data from the BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date is significant because it marks the cut-off after which new investors are not eligible to receive the declared dividend. To qualify for the dividend, investors must own the stock on or before September 17. The record date, which is also set as September 17 in these cases, is when companies finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the payout.
Among the companies, Garware Hi-Tech Films
has announced the highest dividend, with a final payout of ₹12 per share. The company has confirmed that shareholders on record as of September 17 will be eligible for the dividend.
Close behind is Panasonic Energy India Company
, which has declared a final dividend of ₹9.42 per share, also setting September 17 as the record date. TANFAC Industries
will reward shareholders with a ₹9 per share dividend, again using September 17 as the record date.
In addition, Shilpa Medicare
has announced a final dividend of ₹1.20 per share, RITES
will pay ₹2.65 per share, and 63 Moons Technologies
has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share. These companies have also set September 17, 2025, as the record date for eligibility.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025:
|
Company
|
Ex-dividend date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
63 Moons Technologies
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Ashapura Minechem
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Brisk Technovision
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Carysil
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.40
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Chemcrux Enterprises
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Flomic Global Logistics
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Garware Hi-Tech Films
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹12
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Heranba Industries
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Indo Amines
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
International Conveyors
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.7500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
KRBL
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.7500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Morarka Finance
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
NR Agarwal Industries
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Oricon Enterprises
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Panasonic Energy India Company
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹9.4200
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Prakash Industries
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Premier Polyfilm
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
RITES
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.6500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Rossell Techsys
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Shilpa Medicare
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Super Tannery
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
TANFAC Industries
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹9
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
T T
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
WSFx Global Pay
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Zuari Industries
|
Sep 17, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 17, 2025