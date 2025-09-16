Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 08:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, NCC, NTPC Green, Wipro, Midhani

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, NCC, NTPC Green, Wipro, Midhani

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, NCC, NTPC Green, Wipro, John Cockerill and Transrail Lighting are among the stocks to watch today, September 16, 2025.

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks in news today (Image: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, September 16, 2025: India's equity markets are likely to extend the muted trading session on Tuesday, as investors await developments on trade following the resumption of negotiations between India and the US. 
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 7.2 points at 25,157.5 as of 7:35 AM.
 
Asian stock markets remained buoyant, taking cues from Wall Street, amid expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index hovers near a record high, led by gains in South Korea's Kospi (up 0.87 per cent) and Hang Seng (up 0.5 per cent), last checked. 
 
 
Weak labour market and lack of inflation surprises make it likely for the Fed to cut rates. Positive sentiments on Wall Street also came after a framework deal to keep TikTok running in the US. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.47 per cent and 0.94 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Back home, the Nifty50 index snapped its eight-day winning streak. On Monday, the BSE Sensex settled 118.96 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 81,785.74, while the Nifty50 fell 44.80 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 25,069.20.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Medicover Hospitals to launch IPO in 2026, says CMD Anil Krishna

initial public offerings, IPO

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee extends gains after WPI; ends 6 paise higher at 88.22/$

IPO

iValue Infosolutions sets IPO price band at ₹284-299; know key details here

Dr Reddy share price in focus

Dr Reddy's shares fall as USFDA flags Hyderabad plant with 5 observations

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

Adani Enterprises: The flagship of the Adani group has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. to build a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, cutting travel time from nine hours to just 36 minutes. 
 
NCC: The company has received a contract worth about ₹2,090.5 crore from the Water Resources Department, Bihar, for constructing the Barnar reservoir project in Jamui district, including dam structures and irrigation channels, to be executed in 30 months.  KRBL: The company's board has ordered an independent review following the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised multiple corporate governance concerns.
 
John Cockerill India: The company received an order worth about ₹80 crore from Tata Steel to design, engineer, manufacture, and supply Pickling and ARP plants for its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division, along with supervision of erection and commissioning.
 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company said it has secured a new order worth ₹136 crore, taking its total open order book position to about ₹1,983 crore as of the date.
 
Wipro: The IT major expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike to launch CyberShield MDR, an AI-powered managed security service that enhances enterprise security operations with advanced visibility, automation, and efficiency through a modern security operations centre.
 
Concord Control Systems: Through its associate Progota India Pvt. Ltd., the company secured an order worth ₹19.45 crore for Kavach 4.0, marking the start of large-scale railway safety implementation, among the few firms supplying fully developed Kavach to Indian Railways.
 
NTPC Green Energy: The company said that it successfully commissioned a 100 megawatt (Mw) (Lot-6) capacity, taking the cumulative operational capacity to 400 Mw out of the total 500 Mw of IRCON Renewable Power Ltd., effective September 17, 2025.
 
Asahi India: The company has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set a floor price of ₹844.79 per share, with the option to offer a discount of up to 5 per cent at its discretion.
 
Transrail Lighting: The company secured new orders worth ₹421 crore, including a major transmission line project in a new African market. With this, its order inflows for FY26 have crossed ₹3,500 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year.
 
JSW Energy: The company said its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Five, had appealed against the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s order rejecting tariff adoption for its 500 MW / 1000 MWh battery energy storage project. 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia rises; Nasdaq, S&P hit records; Euro Pratik IPO in focus

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Top stocks to buy today, Sept 16

Top stocks to buy today, Sept 16: Analyst bets on Bajaj Finserv, Blue Jet

Ashwin Patil, head of fundamental research at LKP Securities

FIIs under-own India; consumption next rally driver: LKP Sec's Ashwin Patil

VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

Motilal Oswal sees 12% CAGR in luggage sector; VIP, Safari Ind top picks

Topics : Markets Stocks in focus Stocks to buy today stocks to watch Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Adani Enterprises NCC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon