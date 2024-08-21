Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Warburg Pincus affiliate sells 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

Warburg Pincus affiliate sells 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

The deal will see Highdell, the Warburg affiliate, sell over 24 million shares at 535 rupees each to Trikkur Sitarama Iyer Kalyanaraman, which currently holds 60.59% in the jeweller

Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg, which first invested in Kalyan in 2014, held a 24.6% stake after the jeweller's listing in March 2021.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Warburg Pincus affiliate will sell 2.36% of its stake in Kalyan Jewellers for 13 billion rupees ($155 million) to another large stakeholder at a 2% discount to Wednesday's closing price, the Indian company said.
The deal will see Highdell, the Warburg affiliate, sell over 24 million shares at 535 rupees each to Trikkur Sitarama Iyer Kalyanaraman, which currently holds 60.59% in the jeweller.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The U.S. private equity, through Highdell, held a 9.2% stake in Kalyan Jewellers as of the quarter ending June, as per BSE data.
Warburg, which first invested in Kalyan in 2014, held a 24.6% stake after the jeweller's listing in March 2021.
Kalyan's shares, which have risen nearly 54% so far this year, closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold, Gold jewellery

How to trade Titan, other jewellery stocks amid rising Gold prices?

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers revenue growth surges 27% in Q1 FY25, plans expansion

Gold, Gold jewellery

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, Senco; details here

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch on June 04: DRL, Biocon, Wipro, RVNL, M&M Fin Svcs

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers to invest Rs 42 crore to complete Candere buyout

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Warburg Pincus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon