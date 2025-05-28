Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What drove SEPC share price 11% higher on Wednesday, May 28? Find out here

What drove SEPC share price 11% higher on Wednesday, May 28? Find out here

SEPC share price rose after it announced that arm, SEPC FZE, Sharjah, has secured a contract by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC worth ₹75.6 crore (equivalent to $8.9 million).

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SEPC share price: SEPC shares were in demand in a weak market, with the stock rallying up to 10.51 per cent to an intraday high of ₹15.76 per share. 
 
However, at 1:03 PM, SEPC shares were off day’s high, and were trading 7.22 per cent higher at ₹15.29 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat 81,515.37 levels.

What triggered an 11% rally in SEPC share price today?

SEPC share price rose after it announced that arm, SEPC FZE, Sharjah, has secured  a contract by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC worth ₹75.6 crore (equivalent to $8.9 million).
 
In an exchange filing, SEPC said, “This is to inform you that SEPC FZE, Sharjah, UAE, our wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded a contract by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC for the construction, supply and installation of four units of 45,000 litre capacity steel tanks for a total consideration of $8.9 Million (equivalent to ₹756 million). 
 
 
Under the terms of the order, SEPC will be responsible for the construction, supply and installation of four units of 45,000 litre capacity steel tanks.

Also Read

Rocket

Why did this defence stock soar 32% in 2 days? Zoomed 57% so far in May

Belrise Industries ipo listing

Belrise Industries IPO shares list at 11% premium; book profit or hold?

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

What's behind the 74 per cent rally in IFCI stock in 13 trading sessions?

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Akash Weapon System

Here's why Bharat Dynamics shares were under pressure on May 28; details

ITC

ITC slips 3% after huge block deal, trades ex-dividend of ₹7.85 per share

 
Notably, the construction will take place in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. 
 
The project is expected to be delivered within 15 months from the start of the project (including commissioning).

SEPC Q4 results

The SEPC board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25 & FY25).

About SEPC

SEPC, founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. 
 
SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. 
 
SEPC operates in two main business areas including infrastructure and industrial EPC. In the infrastructure sector, the company is involved in projects such as drinking water systems, sewerage systems, and road construction for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. 
 
The industrial EPC division focuses on steel plants, deep shaft mining, power plants, and process plants. 
 
SEPC has a diverse client base, including major organisations like Tata Steel, NMDC Ltd, and Delhi Jal Board, showcasing its capabilities across a variety of industries.
 
Last checked on BSE, SEPC’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,913 crore. It falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rebound, trade flat; Apollo Micro soars 15%, IFCI 13%

Prostarm Info Systems IPO

Prostarm Info Systems IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP at 18%

Scoda Tubes IPO

Scoda Tubes IPO invites bids: GMP up 16%; should you park your money?

ipo market listing share market

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Crypto update

Bitcoin steady at $108k as market awaits move; Ethereum eyes $3,000

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Shriram EPC Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon