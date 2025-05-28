Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO opened for subscription today; here are the key details including price band, lot size, subscription status, allotment date, listing, and more

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Neptune Petrochemicals opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The NSE SME IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 6 million shares. The company aims to raise ₹73.2 crore at the upper end of the price band. 

Here are key details of Neptune Petrochemicals IPO:

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO subscription status

The public issue of Neptune Petrochemicals got off to a sluggish start. As per NSE data, the ₹73.2 crore offering received bids for just 2,86,000 shares against 42,91,000 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 7 per cent as of 12:06 PM on Wednesday.
 

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band of the issue in the range of ₹115 to ₹122 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares amounting to ₹1,22,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high-net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum application size of 2,000 shares, amounting to ₹2,44,000.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading flat at ₹122 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Neptune Petrochemicals IPO remains nil on Wednesday, May 28.  ALSO READ | NR Vandana Textile IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of Neptune Petrochemicals will remain available for subscription until Friday, May 30, 2025. After the application window closes, the basis of the allotment of Neptune Petrochemicals shares will tentatively be finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Shares of Neptune Petrochemicals are likely to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. 

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the public offering of Neptune Petrochemicals, while Beeline Capital Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd IPO objective

The company will utilise its proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure requirement towards installation of additional plant and machinery and related infrastructure, funding the capital expenditure for purchase of office space, funding working capital requirement and general corporate expenses.  ALSO READ | Last day! Leela Hotels IPO ends today; subscription lags at 17%, GMP at 3%

About Neptune Petrochemicals 

Neptune Petrochemicals manufactures and trades a range of bitumen products and emulsions. The company's product portfolio encompasses various grades of bitumen, including polymer-modified bitumen and crumb-rubber-modified bitumen. The company serves diverse industries, particularly construction and industrial applications.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

