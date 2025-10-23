Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Jain Resource Recycling share zooms 9%, hits record high on strong Q2 show

Jain Resource Recycling share zooms 9%, hits record high on strong Q2 show

By 11 AM, Jain Resource share price was off record high, but continued to trade 3.43 per cent higher at ₹368 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent higher at 85,070.29 levels.

Jain Resource Recycling share price today, October 23, 2025

Jain Resource Recycling Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Jain Resource Recycling share price: Jain Resource Recycling share price was in demand on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.09 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹388.15 per share.
 
However, by 11 AM, Jain Resource Recycling share price was off record high, but continued to trade 3.43 per cent higher at ₹368 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent higher at 85,070.29 levels.
 

Why did Jain Resource Recycling share price rise in trade today?

 
Jain Resource Recycling shares rose after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
 
Its revenue climbed 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,113.7 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26) from ₹1,392.1 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).
 
Jain Resource Recycling’s profit zoomed 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹98.6 crore, from ₹52.6 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 82 per cent annually to 160 crore in Q2FY26, from 87.8 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25). Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 127 basis points (bps) to 7.6 per cent in Q2FY26, from 6.3 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Kamlesh Jain, chairman and managing director said, “In the first half of FY26, we are pleased to report robust growth and strong performance across our key business segments and financial parameters. Our consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at ₹3,663 crore, compared to ₹2,889 crore, reflecting a 27 per cent year-on-year growth. Ebitda came in at ₹250 crore, as against ₹182 crore in the same period last year, representing a 37 per cent growth, with an Ebitda margin of 6.8 per cent. Profit After Tax stood at ₹155 crore, compared to ₹112 crore, delivering a 38 per cent year-on-year growth with margin of 4.2 per cent. In terms of segmental performance, lead & lead alloy ingots contributed 48 per cent of total revenue, copper & copper alloy products accounted for 46 per cent, while aluminium & aluminium products represented 4 per cent. The H1FY26 revenue mix stood at 37 per cent from domestic markets and 63 per cent from exports, reflecting the strength of our diversified business model and global footprint.  
 
“Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our capacities, strengthening our presence across non-ferrous recycling segments, and advancing our forward integration into copper cathodes, wire rods, and busbars. In parallel, we are actively exploring new growth avenues, including strategic scrap yard acquisitions and diversification into tyre, e-waste, and solar panel recycling — all in line with our vision of fostering a circular and sustainable future,” Jain added.
 

Jain Resource Recycling IPO listing

 
Shares of Jain Resource Recycling made a strong debut on D-Street on October 1, 2025, following its initial public offering (IPO). On the NSE, the shares listed at ₹265 each, a premium of ₹33 per share or 14 per cent above the issue price of ₹232. Similarly, on the BSE, the stock opened at ₹265.25 per share, reflecting a ₹33.25 or 14 per cent premium over the IPO price. 
 

About Jain Resource Recycling

 
Jain Resource Recycling is a company focused on recycling and manufacturing non-ferrous metals such as lead, copper, aluminum, and tin. Part of the Jain Metal Group, which has over 70 years of industry experience, the company is known for transforming metal scrap into high-quality raw materials. Its portfolio also includes recycled plastics and the trading of non-ferrous metals and other commodities. 
 
The company operates three modern recycling facilities in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Gummidipoondi, Chennai, sourcing scrap materials from more than 120 countries through its end-to-end recycling processes.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Q2 results share market Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

