What to do with ICICI Lombard shares after Q1 results? Stock rises 2%

What to do with ICICI Lombard shares after Q1 results? Stock rises 2%

ICICI Lombard share price rose 2 per cent on Wednesday, registering an intraday high at ₹2,044 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after posting Q1FY26 results; Brokerage view here

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Lombard General Insurance shares rose 2 per cent on Wednesday, registering an intraday high at ₹2,044 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 9:20 AM, the ICICI Lombard share price was trading 0.76 per cent higher at ₹2,018 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 0.17 per cent at 25,154.8. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,00,231.37 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,301.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,613.7 per share.

ICICI Lombard Q1FY26 results 

In the first quarter ended on June 30, 2025, ICICI Lombard’s net profit rose 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹747.08 crore, up from ₹580.37 crore in Q1FY25.
 
 
Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) stood at ₹7,735 crore in Q1FY26, a 0.6 per cent increase compared to ₹7,688 crore in Q1FY25. Excluding the impact of the 1/N accounting norm, the company’s GDPI grew by 4.8 per cent in Q1FY26. 
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the format for reporting premium figures, requiring non-life insurance companies to report long-term premiums based on the 1/N formula, where N is the number of days the policy is active. These norms came into effect on October 1, 2024.

ICICI Lombard Q1 results analysis: Emkay Financial Services | Add | Target: ₹2,100

According to the brokerage, ICICI Lombard's Q1 results were a mixed bag, with the combined ratio at 102.9 per cent, up 0.6 point year-on-year (Y-o-Y), higher than Emkay's estimate of 102.3 per cent/101.2 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) was significantly higher than brokerage's estimate. 
 
To bake in the Q1 developments, Emkay reduced its Gross Written Premium (GWP) estimate by 5 per cent, while increasing FY26E Combined Ratio (CoR) by 80 basis points (bps) and marginally raising the FY27-28E CoR.  ALSO READ | ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

ICICI Lombard Q1FY26 analysis: Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target: ₹2,400 

ICICI Lombard’s gross written premium was up 2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 at ₹ 8,100 crore, in line with the brokerage's estimate. However, the increase in expense ratios resulted in a 140 bps miss in the combined ratio at 102.9 per cent against 102.5 per cent in Q1FY25. Excluding the 1/n impact, the combined ratio was at 102.2 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
Its PAT grew 29 per cent Y-o-Y which was above Motilal Oswal's estimates of 25 per cent due to strong growth in investment income. The brokerage has retained its FY26/FY27 net earned premium (NEP) estimates but increased FY26 earnings estimates by 3 per cent, considering robust investment gains in Q1FY26. 

About ICICI Lombard 

ICICI Lombard is a private general insurance company. The company offers a range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

