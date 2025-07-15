Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

Q1 FY26 company results: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDB Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, Network 18 Media, set to release their earnings report for the April-June quarter

Investor sentiment remains cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent global equity volatility | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
HDB Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, AWL Agri Business, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Network 18 Media, and Just Dial are among the other 23 companies expected to declare their Q1 results today. 

Q1 preview for the insurance firms

HDFC Life Insurance: Its margin is expected to be 25.5 per cent, compared with 25 per cent a year ago. In Q4FY25, the insurer’s margin stood at 26.53 per cent.  
 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Analysts forecast the company’s margin to be 24.2 per cent, up from 24 per cent in Q1FY25. The margin in Q4FY25 was 22.7 per cent.
 
ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate the firm’s combined ratio at 101.2 per cent, compared with 102.3 per cent in Q1FY25.

Market overview for July 15

Domestic benchmark indices are likely to take cues from a confluence of global and local triggers today, July 15, including India’s retail inflation for June, second-quarter GDP figures from China, US inflation data, and political developments such as US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures. Investor sentiment remains cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent global equity volatility.
 
Following a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, July 14, amid global cues as Trump imposed a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, effective from August 1. That apart, nervousness amid the June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings season also kept sentiment in check. 
 
On Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 247.01 or 0.3 per cent to close at 82,253.46, while the Nifty50 settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent at 25,082.3 levels.
 
In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap indices were up 0.71 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively.
 
Around 7:30 am on July 15, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points higher at 25,186, indicating a flat to higher start for the equities.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 15

  1. AWL Agri Business Ltd
  2. Geojit Financial Services Ltd
  3. GM Breweries Ltd
  4. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
  5. HDB Financial Services Ltd
  6. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  7. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
  8. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
  9. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
  10. Just Dial Ltd
  11. Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
  12. Key Corporation Ltd
  13. Kretto Syscon Ltd
  14. Bank of Maharashtra
  15. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  16. Neueon Towers Ltd
  17. Nureca Ltd
  18. Plastiblends India Ltd
  19. RR Financial Consultants Ltd
  20. Swaraj Engines Ltd
  21. Tokyo Finance Ltd
  22. Vijay Textiles Ltd
  23. VK Global Industries Ltd

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

