Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

Dividend Stocks today, July 16, 2025: D-Street investors will keep their eyes on Coromandel International, Duncan Engineering, GHCL, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels, and PDS today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. BSE data suggest that these shares will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, July 17.
The ex-date is the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The record date finalises the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action. Therefore, investors need to own these stocks today to receive the dividend rewards.
Among them, Coromandel International has announced a special dividend of ₹3 per share as well as a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25. The company has set the record date on July 17, 2025 for ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action.
Further, GHCL has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹12 per share to its eligible shareholders with the record date also fixed for July 17.
Additionally, Graphite India has declared a dividend of ₹11 per share for its shareholders. Duncan Engineering will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY25, Oriental Hotels has announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, and PDS will pay a final dividend of ₹1.70 per share to its eligible shareholders. All these four companies have set July 17 as the record date for their respective dividend announcements.