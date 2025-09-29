Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wheels India hits 52-week high on inking pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India hits 52-week high on inking pact with South Korea's SHPAC

Wheels India shares jumped 6.3 per cent on BSE after the company signed an agreement with SHPAC, a leading hydraulic cylinder manufacturer in South Korea, for a technology transfer in manufacturing.

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wheels India shares jumped 6.3 per cent on BSE, logging a 52-week high at ₹918 per share. At 12:31 PM, Wheels India’s share price was trading 2.77 per cent higher at ₹887.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 80,423.26.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,168.31 crore. The stock’s 52-week low was at ₹548.

Why were Wheels India shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company signed an agreement with SHPAC, a leading hydraulic cylinder manufacturer in South Korea, for a technology transfer in manufacturing. The company has identified hydraulic cylinders as one of its strategic growth areas, and the pact is expected to accelerate expansion in this segment.
 
 
“It has been our stated intent to focus and grow the hydraulics cylinder business significantly over the next few years. We believe this business segment has the potential to be an important growth driver for Wheels India globally, going forward. We expect to leverage the technology transfer by accessing existing customers and will continue to invest in the hydraulic cylinder business as opportunities arise,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India. 
 
Last year, the company crossed the milestone of ₹100 crore in net profit. For Q1 ended June 30, 2025, Wheels India registered Net Profit of ₹26.44 crore on revenues of ₹1,187 crore with export revenues crossing the ₹300 crore mark.

Also Read

Wheels India

Wheels India inks SHPAC tech deal to boost global hydraulic cylinder growth

Car wheels

Wheels India surges 13% in weak market; what's driving auto parts stock?

Arattai

Homegrown Arattai hits top spot on app store: What it is and how it works

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium users get new features: Improved audio, tools for Shorts

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades mixed; Sensex slips 500 pts from day's high; Media, Pvt banks drag

 
Wheels India is a manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment; air suspension systems for trucks and buses, and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
 
In October 2024, Srivats Ram had said, “We are confident of doubling the hydraulics business in the next 2-3 years from the current level of over ₹150 crore.”
 
Wheels India was proceeding with its plan, committing ₹225 crore towards capital expenditure for this year, he said. The city-headquartered company has already earmarked about ₹225 crore for taking up the expansion of the machining of windmill castings, agricultural wheels, cast aluminium wheels, and hydraulic cylinders business.

More From This Section

TVS Electronics expects POS business to grow at 12-15%

TVS Electronics zooms 44% in 1 week; what's driving the smallcap stock?

Kotak Securities on crude oil prices

Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Insurance

Why did JM Financial upgrade PB Fintech to 'Reduce' from 'Sell'? Check TP

Azad Engineering is India's first supplier of parts for nuclear turbines

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise over 4% in trade today?

Image

Underweight on India relative to other EMs, earnings revival key: UBS

Topics : Wheels India Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon