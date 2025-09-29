Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Premium users get new features: Improved audio, tools for Shorts

YouTube Premium users get new features: Improved audio, tools for Shorts

With YouTube Premium, users can now access high-quality audio on music videos, faster playback speed on app, Jump ahead on TV app and more

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube Premium is expanding its features to more devices and platforms. According to YouTube’s latest community page, the update includes high-quality audio for music videos, faster playback controls, and a “jump ahead” option that lets viewers skip to key parts of a video. YouTube is also extending Premium benefits to Shorts, adding smart downloads and picture-in-picture support, so users can keep watching while browsing or offline.

YouTube Premium: What’s new

  • High-quality audio: Initially, this was available only on the YouTube Music app and as an experiment on the main YouTube app. Now it is rolled out on both Android and iOS devices. The feature is said to have improved sound quality but applies only to official music videos and Art Tracks.
  • Faster playback speeds: Until now, users could change playback up to 4x speed with small increments of 0.05 only on the web. This option is now available across Android, iOS, and the web.
  • Jump ahead: It is a tool that lets viewers skip directly to the most relevant or interesting parts of a video. This was already supported on Android, iOS, and the web, but now it is also available on Smart TVs and gaming consoles through the main YouTube app.
 

YouTube Shorts: New features

YouTube is also extending features to Premium users for Shorts. These are:
  • Shorts Smart Downloads: Users will automatically get new Shorts saved to their device based on their watch history. This feature was previously limited to Android but it is now available on iOS as well.
  • Picture-in-picture (PiP): Users can now keep Shorts running in a small window while browsing other content. Like Smart Downloads, this was first on Android and tested on iOS, but it is now fully supported on iOS devices. In short, YouTube said that Premium users will notice more consistency across platforms. The update is said to make Premium work better across phones, web, smart TVs, and consoles, while also giving Shorts more flexibility.

More From This Section

AI powered Siri

Apple internally tests AI chatbot 'Veritas' to refine next-gen Siri: Report

Auto-categorisation in Microsoft Photos

Microsoft Photos gets AI auto categorisation on Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Snap, Snapchat

Snapchat limits 'Memories' storage from unlimited to 5GB, offers paid plans

Amazon fall hardware event 2025

Amazon fall hardware event: Echo speaker, Vega OS-based FireTV expected

OnePlus 15 in Sand Dune colour

OnePlus 15's sand dune colour, 165Hz display confirmed: What to expect

Topics : Tech News YouTuber YouTube India Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon