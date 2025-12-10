Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited

TVS Supply Chain

Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares rose 3.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹107.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a subsidiary of TVS SCS.
 
At 11:23 AM, TVS Supply Chain’s share price was trading 2.36 per cent higher at ₹106.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 84,736.4.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,680.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹196.55, and its 52-week low was at ₹100.25.    CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
 
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (‘TVS SCS/Company’) in its meeting held today, i.e., December 9, 2025, has approved to make further investment up to ₹100 Crores (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS SCS, to facilitate business expansion,” the filing read.
 
In Q2, TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹16.31 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹10.61 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. The improvement in profitability was driven by strong operational execution, improved cost efficiencies, and sustained business momentum across key verticals. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 stood at ₹23.32 crore, as compared to ₹17.83 crore, a growth of 31 per cent.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is an Indian integrated supply chain solution provider. We were promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and are now part of the TVS Mobility Group. Our culture and philosophy of doing business are in line with the core values of ‘TVS’ trust, value and service.  ALSO READ | Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here 
We are a global company with a presence in over 25 countries, and our HQ is in India, where we pioneered the development of the Indian outsourced logistics industry. We manage large and complex supply chains across multiple industries, both in India and select global markets, by customising tech-enabled solutions.
 
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has focused on growing organically, but also driving activities that support inorganic growth. 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

