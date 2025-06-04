Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Techno Electric's share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Why did Techno Electric's share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Techno Electric share price rose after it was selected by RailTel Corporation, as managed service data centre partner via open tender process on revenue sharing basis.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Techno Electric & Engineering share price: Techno Electric & Engineering (Techno Electric) shares rose up to 3.31 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,509 per share.
 
At 12:50 PM, Techno Electric share was off day’s high, and was trading 0.90 per cent higher ay ₹1,473.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 80,951.03 level.

Why did Techno Electric share price rise in trade today?

Techno Electric share price rose after it was selected by RailTel Corporation, as managed service data centre partner via open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW data centre in phases on RailTel Corporation’s land in Noida.
 
 
The company said that the project will be set up under the digital platform arm of Techno Electric, Techno Digital.
 
In an exchange filing, Techno Electric said, “This is to inform you that Techno Electric & Engineering Company has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, as Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis to design, build, finance and operate 10MW Data Centre in phases on RailTel’s land in Noida, subject to fulfilling of certain conditions in the Letter of Intent and signing of the Contract Agreement.”

Also Read

Aircraft, F 35

Microcap aerospace & defence stock zooms 36% in 2 days; here's why

PremiumTitagarh Wagons, Texmaco

Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today?

Paytm

Paytm share price rises 2% after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

investing, investment, markets, trading

R Systems shares rise 4% on partnership with AI cost firm Mavvrik

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Servotech Renewable skyrockets 14% on this deal win; check key details here

 
The period for executing the project is 1.5 to 3 years in two phases of 5 MW each, Techno Electric said, in a statement.  
 
“The contract is based on a fixed percentage of revenue share. The quantum of earnings cannot be determined at this stage,” Techno Electric added.  ALSO READ: Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today?

About Techno Electric 

Techno Electric & Engineering Company is among the leading Indian power infrastructure players with a strong presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution. 
 
The company specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with asset ownership and operations & maintenance. 
 
It  has made a name for itself in executing high-quality, large-scale power projects and is also a key independent renewable energy producer, operating wind power plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
 
Beyond traditional power infrastructure, Techno Electric has diversified into strategic areas such as flue gas desulphurisation (FGD), advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and digital infrastructure. 
 
It has launched initiatives to develop a nationwide network of hyperscale and edge data centres. 
 
The company is also actively engaged in public-private partnerships (PPP), especially in transmission projects, and has expanded its footprint beyond India through international collaborations.

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; IRCON, RailTel jump over 12%

initial public offering, IPO

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

drugs, pharma sector

Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

PremiumNifty 50, MARKET

Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

solar, solar plant, solar panel

Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Techno Electric & Engineering Share price Indian equities MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon