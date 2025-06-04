Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / R Systems shares rise 4% on partnership with AI cost firm Mavvrik

R Systems shares rise 4% on partnership with AI cost firm Mavvrik

R Systems stock rose 4 per cent after it announced a partnership with Mavvrik to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of R Systems International rose over 4 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session after it announced a partnership with Mavvrik to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control. 
 
R Systems' stock rose as much as 4.01 per cent during the day to ₹383.5 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 23 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.2 per cent higher at ₹377 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 11:22 AM. 
 
The counter has risen over 23 per cent from its recent lows of ₹306, which it hit early last month. The stock has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 3.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. The IT-enabled services company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,482.47 crore, according to BSE data.
 

R Systems' partnership with Mavvrik 

R Systems International announced a strategic partnership with Mavvrik to help enterprises gain financial control over escalating infrastructure expenses across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments.
 
As businesses accelerate AI adoption, they are encountering rising infrastructure costs that are fragmented and difficult to manage, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. Unmonitored usage, unclear cost attribution, shared services, and siloed billing data have made it challenging for enterprises to identify actual cost drivers or measure returns on investment, it said. 

"The R Systems-Mavvrik partnership helps organisations shift from reactive tracking to proactive financial governance for measuring accountability across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments," it said in the statement.
 
“As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they’re not just managing higher infrastructure costs but also navigating a new layer of financial and operational complexity,” said Srikara Rao, chief technology officer at R Systems. “This partnership is about helping businesses move from reactive cost tracking to proactive financial governance, so they can scale responsibly, with clarity, control, and confidence."  

About R Systems

The company is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency.  
  The company's product mindset and engineering capabilities in Cloud, Data, AI, and CX enable it to serve key players in the high-tech industry, including ISVs, SaaS, and Internet companies, as well as product companies in telecom, media, finance, manufacturing, health and public services verticals.
  First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

