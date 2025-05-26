Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries' stock down 10% in firm market; here's why

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries' stock down 10% in firm market; here's why

Balkrishna Industries share price: Balkrishna Industries' reported standalone net sales for the quarter were up 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), at ₹2,747 crore

Balkrishna Industries, BKT

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Balkrishna Industries share price today

 
Balkrishna Industries (BKT) shares slipped 10 per cent to ₹2,385 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise firm market, after the company reported lower-than-expected profit after tax (PAT) in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) primarily due to forex loss.
 
The company also plans a modular entry into premium passenger car radial tires and commercial vehicles radial tires with initial focus on the domestic replacement market in both categories.
 
At 09:34 AM, BKT was quoting 9.7 per cent lower at ₹2,402.70, as compared to 0.78 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  
 
 
Q4 results
 
Balkrishna Industries' reported standalone net sales for the quarter were up 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), at ₹2,747 crore, amid flat tyre sales volume of 82,062 tonne.

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors share price gains 3% in trade; What's driving surge in stock?

trading, stock market

Transrail Lighting shares soar 11% after Q4 results; best session since Jan

biocon

Biocon share rises as arm secures UK MHRA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric up 7% as board approves ₹1700-cr fundraise via NCDs and others

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap packaging stock zooms 44% in 2 days on strong Q4 results

 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins in Q4FY25 came in at 21.9 per cent, down 124 bps Q-o-Q. The margin contracted due to higher input costs, which are likely to have peaked in Q4. PAT for the quarter stood at ₹362 crore, down 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily due to an unrealised forex loss.
 
Management commentary
 
The management earmarked an ambitious five-year roadmap to scale up revenue by 2.2x to ₹23,000 crore by 2030. This would be driven by continued outperformance in its core OHT segment (70 per cent contribution estimate by 2030), where it targets to move to an 8 per cent share by 2030 from 6 per cent currently, for which capacity is being expanded to 425k MT per annum from the current 360k MT per annum; 10 per cent contribution from sales of carbon black to a third party, for which carbon black capacity is being increased to 360k mtpa from the current 200k mtpa; and a foray into Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) and premium Passenger Car Radial (PCR) segments, which is expected to contribute to 20 per cent of revenue by 2030.
 
For this ambitious growth, BKT has earmarked ₹3,500 crore capex over the next three years, in addition to the ₹50-70 crore capex that would be invested in the core segment. Given its backward integration capabilities and market understanding, management does not expect this foray to materially dilute either margins or returns by 2030.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Balkrishna Industries shares
 
BKT continues to face demand headwinds in its key global markets. Hence, the brokerage firm has cut its earnings estimates by 8 per cent each for FY26/FY27. Further, its foray into the PCR/TBR segments is likely to be critically monitored from here on for whether or not it is able to gain material traction in these segments and would margins and returns be materially dilutive in the long run.
 
"While the stock has not done well in the recent past and its valuations at 27.7x FY26E and 22.9x FY27E are not too demanding, its future target multiple is likely to be a function of its success in these new segments," MOFSL said.
 
The success will not only be in terms of market share gains but also without materially hurting core returns – which is likely to be a herculean task, in our opinion. The brokerage retained its target multiple for BKT and continues to value it at 22x FY27E. However, this may warrant a change going forward if BKT's returns plunge due to this foray. Reiterate Neutral with a target price of ₹ 2,553.
 
ICICI Securities on Balkrishna Industries
 
The company announced a focused capex of ₹3,500 crore over three years — entirely funded through internal accruals — is aimed at expanding capacity in its core Off-Highway Tire (OHT) segment, scaling its carbon black operations, and entering new high-potential radial tire categories in India (TBR, PCR replacement).
 
With clear revenue targets for each growth lever, backward integration benefits, and a healthy net cash position, BKT is well-positioned to compound earnings over the medium term.
 
However, these new segments have historically commanded less margins, RoCE profile, and valuations than BKT's base OHT business, which will have long term implications for its blended margins, RoCE's and valuations.
 
The brokerage firm expects the stock to open negative on its diversification efforts into mass segments carbon black and TBR & PCR segments. This shall challenge the premium valuations commanded by the company in the past.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 550 pts, Nifty near 25,050; auto, metal, realty stocks lead

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

ipo market listing share market

Unified Data-Tech IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

PremiumStock market

Bond vigilantes stirred by US tax bill cloud foreign inflows to India

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens on May 26; check price band, GMP, key dates

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Tyre industry Balkrishna Industries stock market trading Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon