Home / Markets / News / Transrail Lighting shares soar 11% after Q4 results; best session since Jan

Transrail Lighting shares soar 11% after Q4 results; best session since Jan

Transrail Lighting's stock rose as much as 10.7 per cent after it reported a 27 per cent jump in net profit in Q4FY25

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Shares of Transrail Lighting surged nearly 11 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 27 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY25). 
 
The engineering and project services company, Transrail Lighting stock rose as much as 10.7 per cent during the day to ₹632.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since Jan 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 10 per cent higher at ₹628 apiece, compared to a 0.72 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their fifth day and have risen over 35 per cent from its recent lows of ₹451, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 5.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Transrail Lighting has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,158.74 crore. 
 

Transrail Lighting Q4FY25 results

Driven by a strong rise in revenue and record new orders, it reported a 27 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹126.57 crore. In the same quarter last year (Q4FY24), the company had posted a net profit of ₹99.72 crore.

Transrail’s operational revenue surged 40 per cent to ₹1,946.02 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,392.41 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full financial year 2024–25, the company reported a more than 40 per cent increase in net profit, touching ₹327 crore, up from ₹233 crore in the previous year. Its annual operational revenue also grew by 30 per cent to ₹5,307.75 crore, up from ₹4,076.52 crore in FY24. 

Transrail Lighting Q4 orderbook

In Q4 alone, the company secured new orders worth ₹4,965 crore, taking its total order intake for FY25 to ₹9,680 crore. Most of these orders came from the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. By the fiscal year-end, the company’s unexecuted order book grew 44 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹14,551 crore.
 
“We closed FY25 with excellent performance across all key operational parameters, marked by strong revenue growth, benchmark margins, and record order inflows. Our continued focus on core strengths, disciplined execution, and operational efficiencies has enabled these encouraging results,” said Randeep Narang, managing director and chief executive officer. 

About Transrail Lighting 

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian EPC companies, mainly focused on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors and monopoles. 
 
It provides turnkey solutions from Design, Engineering, Supply, Manufacture, Construction, and Testing services across all its business verticals, which include Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Pole & lighting, and Solar EPC.
   

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets MARKETS TODAY India Inc earnings corporate earnings Earnings growth Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

