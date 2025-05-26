Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This PSU stock price rose over 2% in trade on Monday, May 26; here's why

This PSU stock price rose over 2% in trade on Monday, May 26; here's why

NTPC shares rose after posting healthy numbers in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

NTPC

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NTPC share price: State-owned NTPC shares were in demand early in trade, with the scrip rising as much as 2.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹352.85 per share.
 
However, by 10:30 AM, NTPC shares were trading 0.71 per cent higher at ₹346.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent higher at 82,358.57 level.

Why did NTPC share rise today?

NTPC shares rose after posting healthy numbers in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
The company’s consolidated net profit zoomed 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,897.14 crore, from ₹6,490.05 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). The surge in profit was aided by improved operational performance.
 
 
The company’s operational income for the March quarter jumped to ₹49,833.70 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹47,628.19 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).

Also Read

chart

NTPC, Power Grid get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan on rising demand growth

electricity

Power stocks: Buy in Summer, Sell in Winter; chart hints up to 27% upside

Capex, Budget, Capital expenditure

L&T, NTPC: Should you buy these 5 stocks on capex hike hope in Budget 2025?

NTPC

Analysts recommend 'Buy' on NTPC post Q3 on strong outlook; details here

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

NTPC, Power Grid, NHPC, other power stocks rise up to 7% in trade today

 
For FY25,  NTPC’s net profit zoomed to ₹23,953.15 crore, as against ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24. Its total operational income climbed to ₹1,88,138.06 crore in FY25, from ₹1,78,524.80 crore in FY24. READ MORE

NTPC dividend

NTPC’s Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for FY25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
 
“The aforesaid final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.50 per share & second interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.50 per share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2024-25 paid in November 2024 & February 2025, respectively,” NTPC said.

About NTPC 

NTPC Limited, previously known as the National Thermal Power Corporation, stands as India’s largest power utility and a prominent public sector undertaking (PSU).  Established on November 7, 1975, and headquartered in New Delhi, NTPC is committed to generating and distributing electricity while engaging in diverse activities such as coal mining, oil and gas exploration, and power trading.
 
NTPC offers a wide range of services, including consultancy, project management, construction management, and the operation and management of power plants. It is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), focusing on setting up power projects, optimising energy sources, and implementing innovative eco-friendly technologies.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off highs, up 300 pts; Nifty above 24,900; Maruti, Eternal weigh

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

ipo market listing share market

Unified Data-Tech IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

PremiumStock market

Bond vigilantes stirred by US tax bill cloud foreign inflows to India

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens on May 26; check price band, GMP, key dates

Topics : NTPC stock Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock market BSE Sensex Share price share market Indian stock markets PSU stocks NTPC Q4 Results Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon