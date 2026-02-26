Xtglobal Infotech hits 20% upper circuit on AI-enbaled project win from US

Xtglobal Infotech share price today

Xtglobal Infotech share price hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Thursday as the company's unit won an artificial intelligence-enabled project from the US state transportation agency. The scrip jumped 19.9 per cent to the day's high of ₹33.63 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Xtglobal Infotech was the second top gainer on NSE among all securities. As of 11:05 AM, the scrip remained locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit, as compared to a 0.16 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 0.1 million shares so far.

In the last 12 months, Xtglobal Infotech share price has fallen 8.6 per cent, as against a 13.3 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Xtglobal Infotech share price rise today?

Buying interest emerged for Xtglobal Infotech shares after the company said that its US subsidiary, Xtglobal Infotech Inc, won an order worth $796,900 or ₹7.2 crore from the Texas Department of Transportation. The order is for artificial intelligence (AI) enablement for engineering services.

The scope of the order includes development and implementation of AI-enabled engineering services through milestone-based deliverables under a six-month program increment, Xtglobal Infotech said in an exchange filing.

The six-month programme will run from March 16 to September 30. The work order provides a potential renewal up to an additional six months, subjected to separate approval, according to the exchange filing.

"This development strengthens the company's transportation vertical and further enhances its public sector portfolio in the US," the company said.

Q3 results

Xtglobal Infotech reported that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 7.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3.7 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹3.4 crore in the preceding quarter.

The revenue of the company fell 2 per cent on quarter to ₹92.5 crore from ₹94 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 36.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹9.2 crore from ₹6.8 crore. Check more details

Analyst view

XtGlobal Infotech's recent order win is a meaningful positive, especially in the current environment where discretionary IT spending remains selective. For a mid-sized technology services company, even a single large, multi-year contract can significantly enhance revenue visibility and operating leverage. If this order is execution-heavy and margin-accretive, it can support better quarterly earnings momentum and improve return ratios over the next few quarters, said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS.

In smaller IT firms, order wins often serve as validation of capability and client confidence. If this translates into repeat business and pipeline expansion, it could gradually reduce earnings volatility and re-rate the stock from an execution-risk discount. The key monitorables will be deal ramp-up timelines, margin commentary, and whether management upgrades revenue guidance, he said.

