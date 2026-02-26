Angel One share price adjusts as 1:10 stock split kicks in on record date

Shares of stockbroking and allied services provider Angel One were under pressure on Thursday, February 26, on the back of the sub-division/split of existing equity shares. Notably, today marks the record date for the company’s announcement of a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Amid this, Angel One stock opened at ₹251 apiece on the NSE, adjusted for the split, against the previous close of ₹2,489.90. It further slipped 3.22 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹242.8 per share.

Though Angel One shares pared losses partially, they continued to trade lower on the bourses. At 10:15 AM, Angel One shares were trading with a loss of 1.53 per cent at ₹245.20 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,520, up 37 points, or 0.15 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 4.7 million equity shares of Angel One, estimated to be worth ₹118 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,290.03 crore on the NSE as of February 26.

Angel One stock split details

The company had earlier announced that its board approved the sub-division/split of one existing equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares of the company having a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. The company’s board had also fixed Thursday, February 26, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible equity shareholders whose shares shall be sub-divided.

In another development, Angel One informed the exchanges that the Loan, Investment and Borrowings Committee of the company, at its meeting held on February 24, 2026, approved and allotted 5,000 fully paid, senior, rated, secured, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹50 crore.

Angel One Q3FY26 highlights

In the third quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26), the broking firm reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹269 crore in the December quarter, as compared to ₹281.5 crore a year ago. However, on a sequential (Q-o-Q) basis, profit increased 26 per cent from ₹211.7 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Angel One posted a 5.8 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1,337.7 crore, as compared to ₹1,263.8 crore Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 11 per cent from ₹1,201.8 crore in Q2.

Its consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (EBDAT) came in at ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, marking a growth of 24.8 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis. Reported EBDAT margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26, as compared to 34.5 per cent in Q2FY26.

The broking firm’s board had also approved the first interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The record date for the same was fixed as January 21, 2026.