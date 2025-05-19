Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This defence stock, 2 smallcaps flag bullish signal on charts; details here

Technical alert: Defence stock GRSE, 2 other smallcaps - HEG and Ujjivan SFB witness formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily charts. Here's why this is a bullish sign.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Technical charts show formation of Golden Cross on GRSE, HEG and Ujjivan SFB charts. (Representative Image)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three smallcap stocks have flagged a fresh bullish signal with the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily technical charts. Defence stock - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers (GRSE) is among these 3 smallcap stocks.  Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' implies that the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) of the particular index or stock has now risen above the 200-DMA. This development has bullish (positive) implications on the index or stock as the short-term moving average, which now quotes above the long-term average, acts as a near-term support.  Here's a technical outlook on GRSE, and the other 2 smallcap stocks - HEG and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) which have witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' pattern on charts.  GRSE  Current Price: ₹2,442  Upside Potential: 22.9%  Support: ₹2,385; ₹2,250  Resistance: ₹2,580; ₹2,660; ₹2,800  GRSE stock has seen the formation of 'Golden Cross' pattern after more than 4 months. Technical chart shows that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹2,385; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹2,250. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹3,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,580, ₹2,660 and ₹2,800 levels.  ALSO READ | Markets have more steam left; Sensex eyes this target in next few days  HEG  Current Price: ₹535  Upside Potential: 19.6%  Support: ₹516; ₹490  Resistance: ₹560; ₹585; ₹615  HEG witnessed formation of 'Golden Cross' on May 14; since then the stock has surged nearly 13 per cent in the last three trading sessions. Technically, the stock is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as it holds above ₹516 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹640 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹560, ₹585 and ₹615 levels. The short-term bias is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹490.  ALSO READ | Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why  Ujjivan SFB  Current Price: ₹44.78  Upside Potential: 19.5%  Support: ₹43.36; ₹41.80  Resistance: ₹46; ₹48.70; ₹52.40  Ujjivan SFB has seen the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart after 13 months. The price-to-moving averages action is also favourable for the stock; thus indicating a likely positive bias in the near-term. Technical chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹43.36; below which the key support for the stock stands at 41.80.  On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹53.50 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹46, ₹48.70 and ₹52.40 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART   

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

