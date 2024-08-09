Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for Unicommerce eSolutions IPO shares is scheduled for today. The public issue, which was available at a price band of Rs 102-108, ended for subscription yesterday, August 8, 2024, receiving massive participation from investors, and was subscribed a whopping 168.35 times by the last date of subscription.



The non-institutional investors (NIIs) were the lead bidders, with a subscription of 138.75 times, followed by the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 138.75 times and retail investors at 130.99 times by the final day of subscription.

The shares of Unicommerce eSolutions are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP

Ahead of its debut on the bourses, the unlisted shares of Unicommerce eSolutions are trading at a premium of around Rs 55 or 51 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price, according to several websites that track grey market activities. This indicates a positive listing for Unicommerce eSolutions shares.

Unicommerce eSolutions listing price prediction

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions are scheduled to list on the bourses—BSE and NSE—on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 163 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of over 50 per cent to its investors.

About Unicommerce eSolutions

Established in 2012, Unicommerce is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that specializes in e-commerce enablement. The company operates primarily in transaction processing, providing end-to-end management solutions for e-commerce operations. Unicommerce offers several key products as part of its SaaS platform, including a Warehouse and Inventory Management System (WMS), Multi-Channel Order Management System (OMS), Omni-Channel Retail Management System (Omni-RMS), Seller Management Panel, Post-Order Services (UniShip), and Payment Reconciliation (UniReco).