FirstCry IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price & more

Available at a price band of Rs 440-465, with a lot size of 32 shares, FirstCry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times by the final day of subscription on August 8, 2024

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

FirstCry IPO allotment today: The allotment of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) IPO, which received decent demand from investors, is scheduled for today. Available at a price band of Rs 440-465, with a lot size of 32 shares, FirstCry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times by the final day of subscription on August 8, 2024. The public issue received 19.30 times subscription from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 4.68 times from Non-Institutional Investors, and 2.31 times from the retail category.

Investors who have placed bids for the Firstcry IPO can check the allotment status online once it is finalised today. Link Intime India is the registrar for this public issue, and the allotment status can be checked online on either the official website of BSE or Link Intime India, or both. Investors can also visit the direct links given below and follow the instructions to check the allotment status:
- Check FirstCry IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
- Check FirstCry IPO Allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 

FirstCry IPO GMP
The grey market trends for the unlisted shares of Firstcry continue to remain positive on Friday. According to several websites that track grey market activities, shares of FirstCry were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 40 or 8.6 per cent on August 9, 2024. GMP usually reflects the demand or market sentiment for an IPO among investors.

FirstCry IPO listing price prediction
Based on the current grey market premium, shares of FirstCry may debut on the bourses, including BSE and NSE, at around Rs 505 (IPO GMP + Upper band of issue price). Investors are likely to make a profit of nearly Rs 40 or 8.6 per cent apiece if the GMP trend sustains at this level.

FirstCry IPO key details
With the IPO, the company offered a fresh issue of 35,827,957 shares, aggregating up to Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 54,359,733 shares with a face value of Rs 2, worth nearly Rs 2,527.73 crore. The company raised Rs 1,885.83 crore from anchor investors on August 5, 2024. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to set up new stores, make lease payments for its existing stores, invest in its subsidiary for overseas expansion, pay technology costs, and for other corporate purposes.

About Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry)
Incorporated in 2010 as 'Brainbees Solutions Pvt Ltd' in Pune, Maharashtra, the company later changed its name to 'Brainbees Solutions Ltd' in 2023 after converting into a public limited company. The company launched the online platform FirstCry in 2010 as a one-stop destination for parenting needs across commerce, content, community engagement, and education. Brainbees Solutions is India's largest multi-channel retailing platform for mothers’, babies’, and kids’ products in terms of GMV for FY2024, with a growing presence in select international markets.

