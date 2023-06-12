Benchmark indices snap two-day losing streak; Sensex rises 99.08 points



From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty cut short two days of losses and settled with marginal gains in a range-bound trade on Monday as IT, oil and gas and telecom shares advanced amid optimism in the global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 99.08 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 62,724.71. During the day, it gained 179.26 points or 0.28 per cent to 62,804.89.



“The domestic indices are moving with caution as investors step up to a data-loaded week both in domestic and global markets. However, the expectations are optimistic, like the Indian CPI is forecast to moderate and the Fed & Bank of Japan (BoJ) are expected to maintain their policy rates.” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Titan, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HDFC and ITC were among the laggards.

JTL Industries lists on NSE In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.72 per cent and midcap index gained 0.54 per cent. Among the indices, realty jumped 1.48 per cent and IT climbed 1.47 per cent.

Steel pipe manufacturer JTL Industries got listed on NSE on Monday, a move the company believes will help “provide more liquidity, better options to investors…and further broaden the base of investors.” Shares of the company closed at Rs. 339 on the NSE, with close to Rs. 100 crore worth of shares getting traded.