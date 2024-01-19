BSE, NSE to open on January 20 for special trading session: Check details

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) will remain open on Saturday, January 20, for a special live trading session. The two stock exchanges will conduct a trading session in the equity and equity derivative segment to check preparedness for handling site disruption.

The special trading sessions will be conducted from 9.15 am to 10 am from the Primary Site (PR) and then 11.30 am to 12.30 pm from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

During Saturday's session, all securities will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. This also includes those securities on which derivative products are available. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band, will continue to be available in the respective bands.

"Trading members are requested to note that the exchange will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery Site (DR) on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments," the BSE and the NSE said in separate circulars.

Strengthening market infrastructure institutions

The development follows after discussions with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the advisory committee to check the preparedness of market infrastructure institutions. The move aims to strengthen the exchanges in the event of any unforeseen incident which may impact their operations.

The session will check the preparedness to restore operations from the DR site within a defined time to ensure business continuity despite any unprecedented impact in future.

(With PTI inputs)