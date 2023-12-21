Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FPIs lap up finance, healthcare, auto stocks in first half of Dec

FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 42,731 crore in the first fortnight of December

fpi

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought stocks of financial services, healthcare, automobiles and capital goods the most in the first half of December 2023.

Financial Services saw buying worth Rs 22,891 crore, followed by healthcare (Rs 3,449 crore), automobiles and auto components (Rs 3,309 crore) and capital goods (Rs 2,989 crore), according to data collated by Primeinfobase.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"When FPIs come in a big way, they replicate the indices. Nifty has a high weightage for finance stocks. And that could be the reason for the huge allocation," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.


Top five investment positive sectors  
   
Sector Net investment (Rs Crore)
FINANCIAL SERVICES 22,891
OTHERS 4,089
HEALTHCARE 3,449
AUTOMOBILES & AUTO COMPONENTS 3,309
CAPITAL GOODS 2,989


Oil and gas stocks saw selling worth Rs 3,954 crore, followed by media and entertainment (Rs 1,211 crore) and chemicals (Rs 120 crore).

Regarding the selling in oil and gas stocks, Jasani said it could be profit booking in oil marketing and extraction companies.

Realty (Rs 103 crore) and textiles (Rs 85 crore) were the other sectors where FPIs sold shares.


Top five investment negative sectors  
   
Sector Net Investment (Rs Crore)
OIL, GAS & CONSUMABLE FUELS -3,954
MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT & PUBLICATION -1,211
CHEMICALS -120
REALTY -103
TEXTILES -85
Source: primeinfobase.com
 
FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 42,731 crore in the first fortnight of December.

The highest sectoral allocation of FPIs as of December 15, 2023, was towards financial services, which rose to 32.25 per cent from 32.04 per cent at the end of November. The allocation to information technology stocks rose to 10.1 per cent from 9.75 per cent. The allocation to oil and gas stocks fell from 8.4 per cent to 8.26 per cent.

Also Read

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

Sebi's new disclosure rules on single group exposure may hit about 100 FPIs

Stricter disclosure regime: FPIs to get breather for passive breaches

FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters, shows data

Benign oil prices can provide fillip to multiple sectors, ease inflation

NSE says 7 passive funds tracking Nifty indices launched in Japan, Korea

Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in FMCG

High valuations may cap further rally in IRCTC stock despite good revenue

Markets pause after posting their longest winning streak in three years

Topics : FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors finance sector Health sector stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon