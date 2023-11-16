Sensex (0.47%)
Gold loan financiers have got a thumbs up from stock market investors

RBI's latest move raising risk weights on loans is likely to hurt sentiment towards Muthoot and Manappuram

gold loan, gold
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
The stock market has reacted positively to the July-September quarter (Q2) results of the gold-focused NBFCs, Muthoot Finance, and Manappuram Finance with both stocks recommended and gaining post-results.

Manappuram declared consolidated assets under management (AUM) growth of 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (5.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) to Rs 38,950 crore. Net interest income (NII) saw a margin expansion of 24 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 15.44 per cent.

NII stood at Rs 1,467 crore (up 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q and up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y). 

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon