Gradual recovery ahead for specialty chemicals sector: Brokerages

For the September quarter, the sector's operating and net profits dropped 18 per cent and 25 per cent over the year-ago quarter

Specialty chemical companies line up highest ever capex in FY19
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
After two consecutive quarters of weak margins and subdued net profit for the specialty chemicals’ sector, brokerages believe that there has been a bottoming out of the ongoing trends and a revival is expected by the end of 2023-24 (FY24).

Though chemical prices have remained soft, demand could see a gradual recovery as destocking runs its course. However, the extent and pace of recovery is uncertain. After being in negative territory over the past three months, there has been some recovery in the stock prices of listed specialty chemical players over the past month.

For the September quarter, the sector's operating and net profits dropped 18 per cent and 25 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

