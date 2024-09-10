Business Standard
Green investment gains for Tata Power; demand growth, execution risks stay

This underlines Tata Power's ambitions to lead India's renewable energy or RE transition

Solar cell
Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Tata Power’s share saw a sharp upturn after commercial production for 2 Gw of solar cells was rolled out at the manufacturing facility of TP Solar in Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu).

TP Solar is a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, which in turn, is a subsidiary of Tata Power.

Tirunelveli hosts India’s largest single-location solar cell and module plant.

Indigenous production of solar cells enhances Tata Power's ability to supply high-quality, domestically produced solar components. An additional 2Gw capacity will start in the next 4-6 weeks.

The company has committed almost Rs 4,300 crore to the facility. In addition to Tirunelveli,

