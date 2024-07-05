'Large-cap' and 'mid-cap' threshold up 25% amid stock market rally

The threshold market capitalisation for a stock to qualify as ‘large-cap’ and ‘mid-cap’ has risen to Rs 84,325 crore and Rs 27,564 crore following the latest rebalancing exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), an industry group.

The threshold has jumped by 25 per cent from Rs 67,000 crore and Rs 22,000 crore after the end of the previous rebalancing in December 2023.

Domestic equity markets had clocked their best half-yearly performance since 2021. During the January-June 2024 (H1 CY24) period, the benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose 10.5 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed, gaining 25 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

Based on the half-yearly performance of stocks, Amfi revises the list of large-caps, mid-caps, and small-caps. As per norms formulated by market regulator Sebi, the top 100 companies in terms of their full market capitalisation fall under the ‘large-cap’ bucket. The next 101 to 250 are mid-caps, and stocks beyond 251 are small-caps. When the framework was first introduced in 2017, the market capitalisation threshold for large-cap and mid-caps was Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

After the latest rebalancing, seven stocks have moved from the mid-cap bucket to large-cap following their outperformance. These include Hero Motocorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, BHEL, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Bosch. The stocks that made way for them are Polycab India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, SRF, Marico, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Berger Paints.

The sharp swing in stock prices over the past few months—amid election-related volatility—has led to higher churn than usual. Also, it made it challenging for analysts to predict the stocks that will see an upgrade or downgrade.

About 19 new stocks have been included in the ‘mid-cap’ basket, including newly listed Bharti Hexacom and Go Digit General Insurance. Hudco, Bharat Dynamics, IRB Infra, and MRPL are among the 17 stocks that have been upgraded from small-caps to mid-caps. KPR Mills, Tata Chemicals, Narayana Hrudayalaya, and Sun TV Network have moved from the ‘mid-cap’ universe to ‘small-cap’.

According to IIFL Alternative, actively managed large-cap schemes have assets under management (AUM) of Rs 3.23 trillion, while that of ‘large- and mid-cap’ scheme category is Rs 2.24 trillion. Meanwhile, the mid-cap and multi-cap categories have AUM of Rs 3.28 trillion and Rs 1.4 trillion, respectively.

Based on the churn in stocks, fund managers handling these stocks could rejig their holdings. Typically, stocks that migrate from mid-cap to large-caps and small-caps to mid-caps tend to outperform.