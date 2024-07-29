Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Loan growth, higher return ratio expectations positive for Bandhan Bank

The operating expenses grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y but reduced 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,590 crore, which was lower than expectations

Bandhan Bank
Premium

The PPOP assets are broadly unchanged at 4 per cent for FY24-26E. Despite the decline in slippages, the FY25-FY26 credit cost estimates at 2.3 per cent and 2 per cent are conservative and assume PCR rising to 75-80 per cent.

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A big earnings beat drove the share price of Bandhan Bank up sharply. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,060 crore in Q1FY25, up 47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to controlled operating expenditure and provisions. The net Interest income (NII) grew 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,010 crore which was in line with consensus. The net interest margin or NIM was stable Q-o-Q at 7.6 per cent.

The operating expenses grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y but reduced 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,590 crore, which was lower than expectations. The cost to

Also Read

Bandhan Bank stock price surges 12% on healthy June quarter earnings

Bandhan Bank Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 47% to Rs 1,063 crore

Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh hangs up boots as Bandhan Bank MD and CEO

Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD&CEO for 3 months

Topics : Bandhan Bank stock market trading stock market investing Banking stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon