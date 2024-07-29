Loan growth, higher return ratio expectations positive for Bandhan Bank

A big earnings beat drove the share price of Bandhan Bank up sharply. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,060 crore in Q1FY25, up 47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to controlled operating expenditure and provisions. The net Interest income (NII) grew 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,010 crore which was in line with consensus. The net interest margin or NIM was stable Q-o-Q at 7.6 per cent.

The operating expenses grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y but reduced 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,590 crore, which was lower than expectations. The cost to