Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Markets rebound after two-day slide on DII support, heavyweight gains

Markets rebound after two-day slide on DII support, heavyweight gains

Gain underpinned by DII support and strong performance of heavyweight stocks as investors shrug off geopolitical tensions and bet on long-term fundamentals

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Despite ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel, crude oil prices stabilised as oil production facilities remained unaffected.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snapping their two-day losing streak, benchmark indices rose on Monday, driven by gains in banking and technology heavyweights, shrugging off the Iran–Israel conflict. Continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also helped underpin gains.
 
Most global markets also ended positive, stoking concerns that traders may be underestimating the implications of the Middle East tensions.
 
The Sensex closed the session at 81,796, up 678 points or 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty rose to 24,947, gaining 228 points or 0.9 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by ₹3.3 trillion, reaching ₹451 trillion.
 
DIIs were net buyers of equities worth ₹5,781 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth ₹2,539 crore. DIIs have been net buyers for 20 consecutive sessions, purchasing shares worth ₹94,500 crore. This marks the longest buying spree since the 29-day period of continuous buying that ended on 19 March. 
 
 
HDFC Bank, which rose 0.9 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex, followed by Infosys, which gained 1.4 per cent. HDFC Bank’s stock rose after Jefferies named the private lender its top pick in a report, citing benefits from easing regulations, lower interest rates, and improved credit growth. The gains were partly attributed to a “buying the dip” strategy, as the stock had declined over 3 per cent the previous week.

Also Read

Premiummutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility

HDFC Balanced Advantage becomes first hybrid fund to cross ₹1 tn AUM

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Coforge, Infosys, TCS: Why are IT stocks rising in trade today? Explained

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

2 smallcaps zoom up to 153% from April low. What's driving these stocks?

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Bajaj group company Indef Manufacturing zooms 100% in 8 days. Do you own?

 
Despite ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel, crude oil prices stabilised as oil production facilities remained unaffected. The conflict has not yet led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles approximately one-fifth of the world’s daily crude shipments. Brent crude was trading below $74, down 1.9 per cent. Gold prices declined by 0.5 per cent, trading at $3,413 per ounce. Analysts expect investors to continue their “buying the dip” approach as long as the conflict does not escalate further and other countries remain uninvolved.
 
“Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, the market moved higher, supported by gains in large-cap stocks. Investors maintained their focus on long-term fundamentals amid volatile conditions. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East are likely to influence near-term market sentiment, with any signs of de-escalation being closely monitored. Small-cap stocks are expected to underperform in the short term, given their elevated valuations and lack of short-term catalysts,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
The market breadth was weak, with 2,151 stocks declining and 1,944 advancing. All but three Sensex stocks gained. Reliance Industries rose 0.76 per cent, and Bharti Airtel gained 1.04 per cent, contributing significantly to the Sensex’s gains.
 
Tata Motors fell 3.8 per cent — the most among Sensex and Nifty components — after projecting fiscal year 2026 operating margins of 5–7 per cent for its luxury unit JLR, below its earlier target of 10 per cent.
 
“The market’s resilience amid lingering geopolitical tensions is encouraging. However, participants should remain cautious and not get carried away by a single-day rebound, especially as the index approaches the upper band of its current consolidation range, i.e., the 25,000–25,200 zone. We recommend maintaining a stock-specific trading approach, given the mixed trends across sectors, with a preference for relatively less volatile counters,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President of Research at Religare Broking.

More From This Section

PremiumBSE, STOCK MARKETS

Street Signs: VMM, Sai Life in focus; IPO market flickers back to life

Premiumconstruction, Economy, Building

Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Boeing

Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Sensex, Nifty decline amid geopolitical tension and trade uncertainty

Premiumbosch

Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

Topics : Markets News The Smart Investor Crude Oil Price Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon