Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

Air India's fatal Boeing 787 crash triggers declines in aviation stocks across India and the US, as investor sentiment turns cautious ahead of the Paris Air Show

Boeing

Analysts attributed the decline in aviation stocks to investor jitteriness. (Image: Bloomberg)

Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The shares of aviation stocks in India and those of aircraft manufacturer Boeing declined on Thursday after a fatal crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India left more than 200 people dead. The flight, which was bound for London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after take-off in what is termed the worst accident involving Boeing’s twin-aisle aircraft. The flight had 242 passengers and crew.
 
The shares of Indian aviation firms declined. The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo, fell by 2.7 per cent, while that of SpiceJet declined by 1.8 per cent. The shares of helicopter services firm Global Vectra Helicorp fell by 0.1 per cent, and that of chartered aircraft carrier Taal Enterprises fell by 3.05 per cent. However, the firm does not currently operate any aircraft. 
 
 
Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, experienced a sharper decline in its stock prices. The stock was down over 4.4 per cent in the US market in early trade, while that of Spirit AeroSystems and General Electric fell by 2.7 and 2.3 per cent, respectively. The crash occurs days before the Paris Air Show, the aviation industry’s flagship trade event.
 
Analysts attributed the decline in aviation stocks to investor jitteriness.

Also Read

airplane, airport

Aviation stocks mixed after few airports shut down amid 'Operation Sindoor'

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Oil-linked stocks trade mix after crude oil prices fall below $70/barrel

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final day 2 live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Ngidi gets Steve Smith as AUS lose quick wickets

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple may have a different AI strategy than others, say analysts

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

What caused Air India plane crash? Clues point to power failure, not blast

 
“Such a reaction is expected whenever a tragedy of this magnitude happens. But tactically, it does not make sense. One can still understand if Air India is listed and its stock price falls. But a decline in IndiGo and other aviation stocks is nothing more than a sentimental reaction,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.
 
Baliga added that the Air India crash will have a short-term impact.
 
“A small percentage may defer their air travel. We have seen air crashes in the past. We have seen train accidents happening, and that does not stop people from travelling by train. At the best, this correction may extend to another day.”

More From This Section

Premiumbosch

Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

PremiumIndia Inc

India Inc growth forecast cut despite robust Q4 showing: Analysts

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

CtrlS Datacenters partners with BSE to power digital infrastructure

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

Government bonds, bond yield

Five-year bond rally fizzles as yields price in rate cuts, focus shifts

Topics : Aviation stocks aviation sector in India aviation sector growth Air India ahmedabad plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon