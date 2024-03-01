Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Near term upsides priced into stocks of oil marketing companies

The fuel price freeze for petrol pumps continues with crude range-bound between $80-85/barrel, while refining spreads are steady

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The oil marketing companies, IOCL and BPCL posted better-than-expected earnings in Q3FY24 due to a big upside in refining margins and also marketing inventory gains as crude prices rose.

BPCL and IOCL gross refining margins or GRM came in at $13.4 and $13.5 per barrel (bbl) respectively at a premium of $8-plus to Singapore complex GRM of $5.4/bbl.

Overall, IOCL and BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 8,063 crore and Rs 3,397 crore respectively, well ahead of Q3FY23 PAT of Rs 448 crore and Rs 1,960 crore.

There was a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in earnings due to a higher base of Q2FY24. 

HPCL

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Strong growth rates in Q3FY24 hold more target gains for ICICI Lombard

Multiple headwinds ahead for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Brokerages bullish on Vedanta's prospects amid concerns over group's debt

NSE crosses 9 cr unique investors mark; adds last 1 cr in 5 months

Sebi slaps Rs 4.8 mn fine on 8 entities for flouting regulatory norms

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund seeks Sebi's approval for mid, smallcap funds

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

Brokerages bullish on Vedanta's prospects amid concerns over group's debt

Topics : stock market trading Indian market The Compass oil marketing companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon