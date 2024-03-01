Near term upsides priced into stocks of oil marketing companies

The oil marketing companies, IOCL and BPCL posted better-than-expected earnings in Q3FY24 due to a big upside in refining margins and also marketing inventory gains as crude prices rose.

BPCL and IOCL gross refining margins or GRM came in at $13.4 and $13.5 per barrel (bbl) respectively at a premium of $8-plus to Singapore complex GRM of $5.4/bbl.

Overall, IOCL and BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 8,063 crore and Rs 3,397 crore respectively, well ahead of Q3FY23 PAT of Rs 448 crore and Rs 1,960 crore.

There was a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in earnings due to a higher base of Q2FY24.

HPCL