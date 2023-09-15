Sensex gains for a 11th consecutive day, longest winning streak since 2007

The benchmark Sensex on Friday rose for an 11th consecutive day—its longest winning streak since 2007. The 30-share index rose 320 points, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 67,839, surpassing its previous lifetime closing high made on July 20. After hitting a high of 20,222, the Nifty 50 index closed at a new high of 20,192, marking its third straight weekly gain.

A combination of strong domestic inflows, optimism around corporate earnings growth, and a positive macroeconomic outlook have propelled the domestic markets this month.

Previously, the Sensex had gained for 11 or more sessions in a row only on three occasions. During the peak of the 2007 bull market, the index had surged 15 per cent in 11 trading sessions, also in September. This time around, it has been a slow crawl for the market, with daily gains ranging between 0.1 per cent and 0.86 per cent over the past 11 sessions.

The market has gained during each of the trading sessions this month even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided a solid counterbalance to FPI outflows. DIIs are net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,292 crore in September.

Analysts said investor morale remains high amid better domestic macro data and corporate earnings numbers.

"Food inflation is under control in India. Industrial growth is healthy, and the services economy is booming. The first quarter results were healthy, and the second quarter is expected to be in decent shape. During global economic distress, India's economic indicators are among the strongest in the world. Domestic flows are buoyant. FPIs are largely optimistic on India, except for occasional bouts of profit-taking," said Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

In a note to investors, Motilal Oswal said expectations of high-teens earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23-FY25 have kept sentiment buoyant.

"We reckon the upside from here will be a function of stability in global and local macros and continued earnings delivery versus expectations," the note said, underscoring that the markets are at an all-time high but not valuations.

Improving global cues, on account of better-than-expected economic data in China and hopes of a soft landing and peaking rates in the developed world, also aided sentiment.

In August, industrial production and retail sales in China rose year-on-year, and the urban jobless rate eased, fuelling hopes that stimulus measures are working. Moreover, expectations are rising that central banks in the developed world have reached the end of their rate hikes.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday raised rates for the 10th consecutive time, leading to speculations that the deposit rates have peaked in the current tightening cycle.

However, ECB President Christine Lagarde, in her statement, said sufficient contributions had been made to achieve targeted inflation in a timely manner; however, one cannot conclude that rate hikes have peaked yet.

"Domestic markets have been resilient, and global markets have also risen. It's more to do with momentum now than anything else," said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

The market breadth was mixed, with 1,869 stocks rising and 1,778 declining on BSE. Two-thirds of Sensex stocks rose. HDFC Bank, which rose 1.24 per cent, contributed the most to index gains. The gain in HDFC Bank's shares was attributed to passive fund flows after a rejig of some key indices.

Going forward, investors will be keenly tracking the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcome next week.