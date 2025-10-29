As India targets debt reduction, lack of clarity could risk hard-won gains

The impact of the rationalisation and reduction in goods and services tax rates on growth and tax collections will be carefully studied by the Ministry of Finance, which has likely started preparation for the next Union Budget. However, this will not be the only aspect that financial markets and other stakeholders will watch closely. From the next financial year, the government will shift to a different fiscal anchor. Since this may require adjustments in financial market expectations, a few broad issues will need to be debated over the coming months.

In the 2024-25 (July) Budget,