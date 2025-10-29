Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / As India targets debt reduction, lack of clarity could risk hard-won gains

As India targets debt reduction, lack of clarity could risk hard-won gains

The government has done really well on the fiscal front, but any ambiguity about the future path could put the hard-won gains at risk

Scheme reset may not shake govt’s FY25 fiscal maths
premium

This implies that there would be several moving parts, which could make communication difficult. Besides, several other issues require clarity and debate.

Rajesh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The impact of the rationalisation and reduction in goods and services tax rates on growth and tax collections will be carefully studied by the Ministry of Finance, which has likely started preparation for the next Union Budget. However, this will not be the only aspect that financial markets and other stakeholders will watch closely. From the next financial year, the government will shift to a different fiscal anchor. Since this may require adjustments in financial market expectations, a few broad issues will need to be debated over the coming months.
 
In the 2024-25 (July) Budget,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion debt resolution Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon