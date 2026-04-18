Assassination and statecraft: US objectives unmet, Iran grows tougher

Do decapitation strikes guarantee your adversary’s annihilation? Are there wiser approaches? Did the Israel-US alliance miss a trick? Does the history of such warfare elsewhere tell us something else? Are there some lessons in the Indian experience too? The answer to the first three is a “no”. To the rest, a “yes”.

We need to put Israel and the US in different boxes. Israel is forever fighting existential threats. They’ll be disappointed that the regime change didn’t come. But, the weakening of Iran, a long setback to its nuclear programme, and decimation of its missile infrastructure are big gains at a relatively low cost.

The relative cleanup in Lebanon and weakening of a revived Hezbollah will go to its balance sheet on the credit side. If Israel’s fate in its neighbourhood is about buying time, this was a good move. Further, Israel can toggle in and out of war and peace at will.

Where do we place the US? Most of its objectives were as those of Israel, but more were specific to its own interests. In addition to regime change and an end to Iranian nuclear ambitions, it needed to protect and reassure its Arab (Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC) protectees.

It failed in all three. The regime didn’t just survive, it’s now led by more radical individuals, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. On uranium, Iran isn’t yet willing to hand over enriched stocks or roll back verifiably. Its missile launchers have greatly depleted but so have the defenders’ interceptors. And each time US President Donald Trump or his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth boast they’ve destroyed Iran’s navy and air force, you can laugh. Iran had an inconsequential brown-water navy, and no air force.

And the Arabs? With the exception of the tiny and plucky United Arab Emirates (UAE), they’re wounded, scared, and hopelessly fight shy. For almost a century they’ve been smug and secure in Western embrace. They let Israel use their air space against Iran and served pious platitudes on Palestine.

Some, notably Qatar, played all sides, hosting the biggest American bases while cohabiting with Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and Iran. The Saudi royalty thought their status as Custodian of the Holy Mosques guaranteed safety. They put their full faith in the American military. All of that’s shaken now. The GCC countries took their first hit in their modern history and neither their own fancily knitted-out armed forces, nor the US umbrella fully protected them.

If you lift the Israel layer, it’s evident that the West Asia war isn’t fundamentally between them and Iran. Israel, if anything, is a proxy for the larger war of Islamic ideological and military dominance between Iran and the Gulf Arabs. Iran has more than one and a half times the population of all of the GCC, and a military (with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) bigger than theirs put together.

In the larger, poorer Muslim universe, especially the Global South, Iranian Islam is seen to be more credible and chaste than that of the rich Gulf. And this isn’t confined to the Shias. Many of them see Iran as the only Islamic country fighting Israel and the US for the sake of the Palestinians, at a great cost to itself. How different does that seem from the way they might see the “rich, effete, amoral Western stooges”, the Gulf Arabs. Except the UAE, none in the GCC has even talked of fighting back. They’re looking for deals on both sides.

The GCC fear comes not just from Iran’s military might but also the havoc it could play with their populations using its intelligence penetration and ideological sway. Now it’s also burnished by what will be seen by many as the first real Muslim fightback against Western power after serial humiliations like Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. What the Gulf Arabs fear most is their own people rising in Islamic revolt — a new Arab Spring.

Why else do you think the Saudis have activated their mutual defence agreement with Pakistan and brought their forces in? I can bet the Pakistanis would never be found fighting the Iranians, or even their proxies spilling over from Iraq. They’re there, paid in full, to protect their employer regimes. Such is the panic that Qatar has also joined Saudi Arabia in writing that $5 billion cheque to the State Bank of Pakistan.

To sum this up, all of the American objectives are unmet and they neither have the muscle nor the motivation to resume the war ending in a ground assault. Mr Hegseth said the Iranians begged for a ceasefire, but increasingly it’s looking like Mr Trump is keener on getting a deal.

This brings us to our key questions. Was the leadership assassination a masterstroke or a blunder? Instead of capitulation, the Iranian fightback was determined and sustained to the day of ceasefire.

The assassinations were counter-productive. In the negotiations now, the US would have been better off dealing with the Ayatollah, battling prostate cancer at 86, and his key aides, after their military defeat. At least his commitments in any peace deal would have carried more weight.

The principle of all inter-state warfare is that ultimately you will need to negotiate with somebody. That’s why top leaders are never targeted. See how smart Russia and Ukraine have been.

There is a difference between dealing with a terrorist, a non-state group, and cohesive states. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis fall in the former category, as would the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. National leaders are a different matter. Was US President George H W Bush wiser in sparing Saddam Hussein in 1991 than US President George W Bush in killing him in 2006? Did Libya benefit from Gaddafi’s assassination?

Finally, we come to the Indian experience. Doctrinally, while fighting the nastiest insurgencies India has conserved the top leaders for future negotiations. Not only did the underground leaders of the Mizos and Nagas, and those in Manipur and Assam never face a strike, often they were spared or even tipped off when cornered. Ask the veterans of the Indian Peace-Keeping Force how strongly they believed the Research and Analysis Wing was tipping off Velupillai Prabhakaran when they closed in. But, they were right. Killing Prabhakaran would’ve involved a carnage that only Colombo could afford, as Mahinda Rajapaksa did in 2009.

In Kashmir, India always draws a line between armed groups and unarmed separatists. The Hurriyat leaders are always protected, irrespective of who’s in power in New Delhi. Even the most radical of them all, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was looked after with great care under the best cardiologists in New Delhi. If anything, the government would’ve helped him live a few years longer.

The two Hurriyat leaders assassinated — Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq (May 21, 1990) and Abdul Ghani Lone (May 21, 2002) — are well established hits by the Inter-Services Intelligence. Similarly the Naxals were given multiple amnesty offers over decades, and invited for talks with safe conduct. That’s why many survive and live normal lives with amnesty and rehabilitation.

The only action like a decapitation strike in Indian experience was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his top leaders in Operation Bluestar. It led to a prolonged disaster as terror was back, with greater alienation.

Of course we can’t read to Mr Trump from any playbook, least of all an Indian one. In conclusion, regime decapitations, however heady, are counterproductive.