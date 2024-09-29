Banker's Trust: A new chapter in microfinance

Fusion Finance Ltd, a listed microfinance company, recently said that it might need to make an additional provision of Rs 500-550 crore in the September quarter of 2024-25 (FY2025) to address rising bad loans. In the first quarter, Fusion had made a provision of Rs 348 crore.

In a stock market filing on September 21, Fusion stated: “Since the release of the Q1 FY25 results, the management of the company has been focused on tracking the evolving credit behaviour of its borrowers. … Based on trends thus far… it is likely that the company may be required to