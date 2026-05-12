Paris ruling against Lafarge redefines legal limits of corporate conduct

The answers emerging from French courts suggest that the boundaries of corporate responsibility are being redrawn.

The background

Between 2012 and 2014, Lafarge, a French cement company, continued operating its plant in northern Syria during the civil war. While many companies exited due to growing violence, Lafarge chose to stay.

To keep the plant running, the company allegedly entered into arrangements with several armed groups, including ISIS. Investigations later found that Lafarge made payments worth millions of euros to secure safe passage, access supplies, and maintain operations. Prosecutors argued that these payments indirectly supported ISIS operations, including financing weapons and terrorist activity across West Asia and Europe. More than 190 Syrian employees later joined the legal case, alleging that they had been required to work in dangerous conditions, often passing through checkpoints controlled by armed groups and facing serious personal risk.

The case

The case began in 2016, when former employees and civil society groups filed complaints in France. Over time, it developed into a landmark legal battle. In 2024, France’s Supreme Court ruled that Lafarge could face charges of complicity in crimes against humanity — a rare move against a corporation.

Last month, the Paris Criminal Court found Lafarge and several former executives guilty of financing terrorism. The court held that the company had knowingly created a system of payments to armed groups to keep its business running. The company was ordered to pay fines, while former executives were given jail sentences. This marked the first time a French company has been convicted for financing a terrorist organisation. The broader charge of complicity in crimes against humanity is still under examination.

For years, companies operating in conflict zones have justified their decisions as necessary compromises, arguing that they were making practical decisions to survive difficult conditions. In Lafarge’s case, “business continuity” has not been accepted as a defence.

Relevance to India

Indian companies sometimes operate in complex environments — whether in mining regions affected by local conflict, infrastructure projects in sensitive areas, or overseas ventures in politically unstable countries. The pressure to maintain operations can be intense. Delays are costly, and exits are often seen as failures. This requires companies to rethink their risk frameworks and recalibrate how decisions are made when conditions become difficult.

Lafarge and AI

Finally, the Lafarge case connects to a newer and more complex debate: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in conflict zones.

AI is increasingly being used in military and surveillance applications —from target identification to predictive analytics. Companies developing or supplying such technologies face a dilemma similar to Lafarge’s, but on a different scale. If an AI system is used in a way that leads to civilian harm, where does responsibility lie? With the military? The government? Or the company that built the system? The risk is that AI creates distance between action and accountability. Decisions become automated, data-driven, and harder to trace back to individuals. But that does not reduce responsibility — it makes it more urgent to define it clearly.

If Lafarge is about paying armed groups to keep a plant running, the AI debate is about enabling decisions that may directly affect life and death. In both cases, the underlying issue is the same: Can companies claim neutrality when their actions have clear consequences? The answer increasingly appears to be no.

The case signals a broader shift

Companies are no longer judged only by what they produce or how much they earn, but also by how they operate. The idea that business decisions are separate from moral responsibility is being challenged.

This also sits within the philosophical debate regarding corporations as moral agents. After all, companies do not think or feel the way individuals do. Yet they make decisions that affect lives, sometimes at scale. If these decisions cause harm, it becomes difficult to argue that no one is responsible.

Earlier, such actions may have been viewed as compliance failures or reputational risks. Now they may be framed as carrying criminal liability. This changes the calculus for boards and management, as the line between business and complicity narrows.

Another lesson is that “business necessity” is not a blank cheque. These decisions can carry long-term legal and reputational risks and have consequences.

Finally, there is the governance angle. Where were the checks and balances? Did the board fully understand the risks? Was there internal dissent? These questions are not unique to Lafarge. They apply to any large organisation operating in high-risk environments. In practice, responsibility is dispersed across executives, boards and policies. But this diffusion cannot become an escape route. The Lafarge case suggests that the law is beginning to catch up with this reality and redraw the lines.

The author is with Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. The views are personal.