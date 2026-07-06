Syama Prasad Mookerjee: A life devoted to India's unity and progress

Today, July 6, is a special day for countless people who cherish the ideals of nationalism and selfless service. We commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose life remains a timeless example of courage and unwavering commitment to Maa Bharti. Few leaders in modern India embodied the seamless confluence of intellect, public service, and moral conviction as profoundly as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The young Syama Prasad was born into circumstances that could easily have assured him a protected and comfortable life. His father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, was among the foremost educationists and intellectuals of his age. Yet, while destiny placed before him a path of privilege, his conscience led him towards one of sacrifice and national service. He was convinced that he could not remain a mute spectator to the turbulence of his times, be it fighting colonialism, communalism, humanitarian challenges and more. Along this journey, he endu­red profound personal tragedies, including the loss of an infant child and, later, his wife. Yet, these tragedies only deepened his resolve and strengthened his unwavering commitment to serve.

If there was one ideal that defined Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s public life above all else, it was the indivisibility of India. He stood firm during the upheaval of Partition to ensure that West Bengal remained an integral part of India. A few years later, that very conviction drew him to Jammu and Kashmir. Imprisonment did not deter him and isolation did not diminish him. His life came to an abrupt end in detention, far from the countless people whose cause he had made his own. There are moments in history when an individual’s final sacrifice transcends politics and enters the realm of national memory. Dr. Mookerjee’s last journey remains one such moment. Acharya Vinoba Bhave said that Dr. Mookerjee sacrificed himself for a cause in which he had faith. Years later, the revocation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 was the most fitting tribute to his martyrdom.

Dr. Mookerjee put India first and Indian values first. And he did it by building institutions and nurturing systems that defied conventional mindsets of those times. He became the youngest vice -chancellor of the University of Calcutta. In his unique style, he brought positive changes that were patriotic and futuristic. Addressing a conference of educators, Dr. Mookerjee put it wonderfully when he said, “It is incorrect to look upon educational institutions as factories to produce potential clerks and low-paid staff. We have to turn out students who are capable of providing leadership to our self-governing institutions, such as municipal corporations, provincial and central legislatures and also of directing the affairs in various fields of life such as financial, commercial, and industrial ones.”

Under his leadership, Calcutta University undertook unique efforts such as improving library infrastructure, boosting research in sciences, encouraging the study of artefacts and establishing courses in agriculture, to name a few. He drew attention to areas such as sports, teacher training, and student welfare. To instil a sense of pride among students and alumni, he began a practice of marking January 24 as the foundation day of the university. He requested none other than Gurudev Tagore to compose a song for the university.

Yet another example of this spirit can be seen in the later part of his life, when he decided to form the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. At a time when the Congress Party was omnipresent, he felt that there was all the more reason for an alternative voice to speak up for India’s progress while staying attached to our cultural roots. It was perhaps fitting that the party’s symbol was the diya, the earthen lamp. A single lamp may appear modest, yet it possesses the power to dispel darkness far beyond itself. It is exactly what the Jana Sangh did both during the years it was active and beyond.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s tenure as India’s first Minister for Industry and Supply reveals a statesman whose conception of development was remarkably comprehensive and humane. He viewed industry as a means of restoring dignity, opportunity and confidence to a newly independent nation. He respected wealth creation and value addition. While laying the foundations of modern industrial India through pioneering initiatives such as the Damodar Valley Corporation, the Sindri Fertiliser Plant and a robust industrial policy, he simultaneously ensured that India’s traditional strengths were not negle­cted. Handlooms, cottage industries, artisans, and textile workers found in him an equally committed champion.

Here, I would like to share a personal experience. The Sindri plant, which Dr. Mookerjee worked to establish with a clear vision of self-reliance, was ignored by those who ran the nation for several decades. I feel honou­red that our government had the opportunity to contribute to its revival. It was indeed among the most special moments to have been there for that programme.

India’s civilisational tradition has long celebrated dialogue and discussions. Dr. Mookerjee embodied this democratic spirit. He joined Pandit Nehru’s Cabinet, beli­eving that the task of nation-building in the early years transcended political differences. He served with sincerity and a constructive spirit. But when he felt that questions of national importance demanded a different course, he relinquished office with dignity and devoted himself wholeheartedly to the political work he believed the nation required.

Seventy-five years ago, Pandit Nehru brought the First Amendment, which was a direct assault on free speech. Dr. Mookerjee was among its staunchest critics. He understood fully what the Congress was capable of doing. And he was proven right. Those who brought the First Amendment 75 years ago imposed the Emergency in 1975 and 50 years ago, brought in the 42nd Amendment Act, which again struck at the core of liberal democratic values.

Dr. Mookerjee also stood out for his humanitarian efforts. When the most tragic famine struck Bengal in 1943, Dr. Mookerjee immersed himself in serving those affected. He ensured that several canteens and relief centres were opened to feed people. On one hand, he was deeply shaken by the plight of his people while on the other, he was repulsed by the insensitivity of the colonial rulers. He even wrote a book, Panchasher Manwantar, in which he expressed his angst. When a super cyclone hit Medinipur in 1942, his efforts to restore normalcy were widely lauded.

Speaking at a college in Kolkata, Dr. Mookerjee urged the youth, “Whatever work you undertake, do it seriously, thoroughly and well; never leave it half-done or undone, never feel yourself satisfied unless and until you have given it your very best.” As India advances towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat, the finest tribute we can pay him is to strive every day to build the strong, united, self-confident and compassionate India that he so deeply believed in. And knowing today’s youth, I am certain they will rise to the occasion and do exactly that.

The author is the Prime Minister of India