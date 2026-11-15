The business case for women entrepreneurs: Unlocking credit potential

Women borrowers have over the past five years grown at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 per cent (compared to 8.2 per cent for men), reaching 89 million by December 2025 and accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the retail credit base, according to CRIF High Mark's March 2026 report called The Credit Goes to Her. Their credit portfolios are expanding faster, with 23.4 per cent year-on-year growth (16.7 per cent for men), while active loans are growing more than twice as fast. This positions women as key drivers of incremental credit demand. Women exhibit lower delinquency rates at 2.8 per cent (3.3 per cent for men). Their role in productive credit is also rising steadily, with secured business loans to women growing over 61 per cent year-on-year and accounting for more than half of loan volumes. Women are also the fastest-growing segment of first-time borrowers, with their share in new-to-credit originations increasing from 33 per cent to 41 per cent in two years.

These trends make a compelling case: Women borrowers offer higher growth, lower risk and long-term value, making them central to the future of lending. The rise of the woman entrepreneur is seen from neighbourhood retail outlets and service businesses to emerging digital ventures. Across sectors and geographies, more women are moving beyond participation and becoming key economic contributors and business decision-makers. This shift is particularly visible in smaller cities and emerging markets, where access to formal finance is enabling women entrepreneurs to scale businesses, generate employment and contribute meaningfully to local economies.

Despite encouraging progress, several structural challenges continue to shape women’s access to credit. Collateral ownership remains limited, with many women lacking formal property titles required for secured lending. Financial awareness and confidence gaps also continue to influence borrowing behaviour, particularly in smaller markets. In addition, digital access gaps persist across certain borrower segments, even as digital lending platforms expand rapidly.

Encouragingly, government initiatives have helped address some of these barriers. Programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have enabled millions of women to access formal credit. Institutional support has also strengthened women-led self-help group networks, helping connect rural borrowers to the formal banking system. These developments reinforce an important principle: When women gain access to formal finance, they use it productively and repay it responsibly.

A critical gap persists between social-sector lending and mainstream commercial finance for women. While microfinance and self-help groups have enabled access to small-ticket credit, many women entrepreneurs struggle to transition into larger, formal lending ecosystems. This creates a “missing middle”, where businesses are too large for microfinance yet not adequately served by traditional banking. As a result, women-led enterprises continue to face a significant financing gap, estimated to be as high as 70 per cent, representing a large untapped opportunity for formal financial institutions.

Bridging this gap will require a shift in how lenders assess and serve women borrowers. Despite demonstrating strong repayment behaviour, women often receive smaller loan sizes and limited access to growth capital. Addressing this calls for more inclusive underwriting models, greater use of alternative data and stronger support systems.

For lenders, the path forward is clear. Women borrowers represent a high-quality credit segment that remains underserved relative to its potential. Financial institutions that invest early in this segment will not only support economic inclusion but also strengthen their own business fundamentals. Designing products tailored for women entrepreneurs, building advisory support mechanisms and expanding outreach can unlock long-term value.

In many ways, the next phase of credit growth will be shaped by how effectively the financial ecosystem engages with women entrepreneurs.