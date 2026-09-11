The Dauphin discount: Love the founder

Indian capitalism has the same problem. Only we call him “Junior”.

Visit any annual general meeting of a BSE 500 company that is 30 years old, and you will see it. The founder sits in the front row, 73 years old, still wearing the same Bata sandals he wore in 1988.

He knows the name of the watchman. He can tell you the price of steel in 1994.

Beside him sits Junior. Wharton MBA. TEDx speaker. Passionate about AI, sustainability, and the future of work. He has just returned from Burning Man to tell the factory workers in Ludhiana about mindfulness.

The market has already priced this. Analysts call it the conglomerate discount. I call it the Dauphin Discount — the 15-25 per cent valuation haircut investors apply the moment they realise the son is now in charge.

It’s not personal. It’s statistical.

A 2023 study by Credit Suisse on 1,000 family businesses globally found that founder-led companies outperformed second-generation companies by 3.3 per cent annually on shareholder returns. In India, the gap is wider. A Marcellus Investment Managers study found that the BSE family-owned basket underperformed the BSE 500 by 1,000 basis points once the founder moved to the Chairman Emeritus role.

Why? Because the skills that build a company are the opposite of the skills that inherit it.

Rule 1: The founder is paranoid. The Dauphin is entitled.

The owner ate lunch with his truck drivers. He knew a strike was coming because the canteen boy told him. His sons inherited a kingdom so large they needed a McKinsey presentation to understand it.

Rule 2: The Founder loves cost. The Dauphin loves cost centres.

Watch the profit & loss in the first three years after Junior takes over as managing director (MD). Suddenly there is a “Digital Transformation Office”. A “New Age Initiatives Vertical”. A “Group Design Centre” in Lower Parel, designed by a London architect he met in Davos.

The founder built one plant and sweated it for 20 years. The Dauphin builds five verticals and launches a D2C brand of organic underwear because his wife saw it in Bali.

Rule 3: The Founder fires people. The Dauphin hires consultants.

Founders have an instinct for people. They promote the foreman who can smell a machine fault. Dauphins, raised abroad, don’t trust instinct. They trust frameworks. So they hire Bain to tell them what the foreman already knew.

The classic case is in pharma. The founder who built a US Food and Drug Administration-approved plant by bribing no one and reading the manual himself. Junior comes in and hires Boston Consulting Group to do a “culture audit” that concludes that the culture needs to be more innovative. Meanwhile, the FDA sends a warning letter because no one was checking the logbooks.

Rule 4: The Founder wants profit. The Dauphin wants press.

Open any pink paper in the last five years and look for the sons. They are on the cover of “40 under 40”. They are speaking at Davos about climate. They are launching a foundation for artisanal weaving. Their companies, meanwhile, are showing 2 per cent top line growth.

The Dauphin Discount is not about incompetence. Most of them are smart, well-meaning, globally exposed. It is about context. You cannot learn hunger in a boarding school in Switzerland.

This is not uniquely Indian. Ford Motor Company spent 20 years making bad cars after Henry Ford II took over. The script is the same, everywhere.

So what do smart families do?

The best ones break the Dauphin curse by not letting the Dauphin become king. They professionalise.

The worst ones, and there are dozens in the NSE mid-cap space, solve it with a family settlement that carves the company into three loss-making pieces so each son can be a chief executive officer.

Investors, for their part, have learned. When you hear “Mr X Junior has been appointed as MD with effect from...” – sell. Or at least, apply the Dauphin Discount. Reduce your target multiple by 20 per cent. Wait for three years. If Junior has not launched a craft gin brand, a podcast, and a net-zero road map, maybe buy back.

Because the first generation builds a business to feed his family. The second generation builds a family office to feed his business.

And the market, that brutal, unsentimental thing, knows the difference.