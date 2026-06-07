The new environmentalism: Why sustainability must begin with inclusion
World Environment Day 2026 calls for a new environmentalism that links sustainable growth with inclusion, climate resilience and stronger governance
Sunita Narain
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The World Environment Day, designated by the United Nations and observed on June 5, offers a moment each year to reflect on where we stand and where we must head. This year, as I write, my city Delhi is burning; it is a living inferno. We know increasing heat levels are because of climate change — that is now irrefutable. But it is equally, if not more, a product of the way we build our cities: The increasing use of concrete, the waste heat from vehicles on the roads and air conditioners in our rooms. We are also building without insulation, ventilation or shading to protect us from the scorching sun. All of this, combined with the absence of the natural cooling provided by trees and waterbodies — collateral damage caused by the building boom —makes heat a killer, quite literally.
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