When complaints become insights

Every complaint has two stories. The first is the customer’s experience of what went wrong and the resolution sought. But what lies beneath it is often easier to miss. It is the story of what deficiency in the product, process or service led to that less-than-satisfactory customer experience in the first place.

Resolving the complaint addresses the immediate grievance. Understanding the story beneath it can help us learn from it and prevent it from recurring.

Looking beneath the complaint

We have become accustomed to looking at complaint volumes, and analysing them product-wise, business-vertical-wise or customer-segment-wise, while focusing on resolution timelines for each of them. In essence, we ask how many, where and how quickly we can close. What is often missed is the more revealing question of “why” they arose.

This is where complaint typology becomes useful. Looking beyond the product in search of the underlying cause can reveal patterns that conventional classifications may miss. A complaint may arise from product design, process execution, an interaction between systems, entities or people, or even from the way the grievance itself was handled. Familiar complaints then begin to tell a richer story.

Imagine making a digital payment, seeing the amount debited, but finding that it has not reached the recipient. The customer sees one failed transaction. Behind it, however, may lie a chain of systems within the bank and elsewhere, reconciliations and follow-up actions with payment ecosystem players. Understanding where that chain broke is what turns the complaint into an insight.

The value of this approach becomes clearer when complaints are viewed together. What appears individually as unrelated grievances may reveal a common theme or a recurring pattern. The same process weakness may surface through different products, channels or customer experiences. Conversely, complaints that look similar on the surface may have very different underlying causes. Typology helps distinguish between the two and shifts attention from the visible complaint to what may be driving its recurrence.

What the numbers may not tell us

There is another reason to look at complaint volumes with care. More complaints do not necessarily mean that customer service has worsened, just as fewer complaints do not necessarily mean that all is well.

There is a well-known story from the Second World War about analysts examining damage on aircraft that returned from missions. The instinct was to reinforce the areas with the most bullet holes. The statistician Abraham Wald pointed to the opposite conclusion. Those were the areas where an aircraft could be hit and still return. The more important question was to know where the missing aircraft had been hit, as those hits had proved to be fatal.

The lesson is a useful one for complaint analysis. What is visible in the data is not always the whole population we need to understand. Complaint data tells us a great deal about customers who found their way into the grievance system, but much less about those who did not.

Grievance redress and customer experience

Complaint volumes are shaped not only by customer experience, but also by awareness, accessibility and the willingness or ability to raise a grievance. This is particularly relevant for customers for whom raising a complaint may itself be difficult. Age, digital familiarity, language, location or personal circumstances can affect how easily someone navigates a grievance redress process.

Repeated visits, multiple submissions, or being passed between channels may only be an inconvenience for one customer but a significant barrier for another. The ease with which a grievance can be raised and pursued is, therefore, also part of the customer experience.

Two views of the same journey

Institutions and customers often see the same journey differently. Internally, a transaction may pass through several departments, systems or service providers. The customer, on the other hand, experiences only one outcome. Complaints can, therefore, help join the dots across organisational boundaries and reveal where the experience is breaking down.

Repeated contacts, multiple hand-offs, the need to provide the same information again, or a delay between resolving the complaint and completing the related action can themselves be useful signals.

Fix only what’s broken

Recurring complaints also do not always mean that a rule, policy or process is missing. Often, the intended outcome is already clear, but something is lost in execution. A deeper analysis can, therefore, reveal the gap between what a process is designed to achieve and what the customer ultimately experiences.

Sometimes the answer lies not in creating another rule, but in making an existing one work as intended. When complaint patterns repeatedly point to the same gap, they can provide useful operational intelligence about where a process, control, or customer journey deserves a closer look.

From experience to insight

Every complaint begins as an individual experience and deserves resolution on those terms. However, when similar experiences recur, they become evidence an institution can learn from.

That is where grievance data acquires a wider value. It can help connect the customer’s account of what happened with the institution’s own view of how its processes are supposed to work. Over time, recurring typologies can show whether an identified problem is receding, persisting or simply reappearing in another form. Complaint analysis then becomes more than a record of cases received and closed. It becomes a way of testing whether intended outcomes are actually reaching customers.

The next evolution in grievance redress is not simply resolving complaints faster but reading them better. That means moving from counting them to understanding them, from understanding them to identifying patterns, and from those patterns to improving the underlying customer journey.

A good grievance redress system gives customers an effective remedy when something goes wrong. A good learning system ensures that one customer’s experience helps prevent the same problem from becoming the next customer’s experience.

The writer is Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India. The views are personal