When states compete on policy depth and delivery excellence, India wins

It would be no exaggeration to say that Andhra Pradesh has faced a demanding journey since the bifurcation in 2014. Hyderabad was the engine of growth in the united Andhra Pradesh state, and we have had to rebuild the economy after the loss of our crown jewel.

In those early years, our government embarked on several landmark projects to get AP on the growth path. Amaravati was launched as a modern capital, Sri City scaled into a leading industrial cluster, and an electronics corridor took shape in Tirupati. Near Visakhapatnam, the medical devices park emerged as a national leader, and