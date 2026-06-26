Why Rolex's ownership model offers a different view of capitalism

For three decades, I have been the proud owner of a “Rolex Oyster Perpetual” wristwatch. So has been my wife. We bought our prized watches together to commemorate a personal event.

But who owns the maker of such expensive heirlooms, the magnificent company that makes magnificent watches? Its revenues are estimated to be $12 billion-13 billion with a profit of $3 billion-4 billion. Only estimates are available because Rolex SA is owned wholly by a charitable trust, a single entity called the Hans Wildorf Foundation. This foundation acts as the SHC (spiritual holding company), a term coined by entrepreneur and author Eric Ries, in his new book (Incorruptible, Penguin, 2026). Here “spiritual” does not mean religious. It refers to the practitioners of a common spirit, a corporate purpose! Rolex SA has no public shareholders or private investors, no owning family, and no listing on any stock exchange. This has been so since 1960. Rolex SA has a professional board: Chairman Nicholas Brunschwig and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Frederic Dufour.

After retaining part of the profits for technology development and new assets, the profit-making enterprise, Rolex SA, transfers the balance to the Hans Wildorf Foundation. The foundation uses this money for public-interest projects and charitable activities. Therefore, Rolex SA is a profit-making company whose ultimate owner is a philanthropic institution.

What kind of activities does the foundation support? First, education and skill development. This includes general-educational initiatives, scholarships, and running programmes on technical training. Second, social welfare and community support. Even in a rich society like Switzerland, there are people who need affordable housing and local community support. The foundation fills the gap. Third, the foundation supports scientific research and innovation. It supports projects in environment, exploration and technology. It supports the Rolex Awards for enterprise.

By staying private, Rolex SA is proud that it can remain independent and sustainable, and take long-term bets. It is not hassled by markets, investors, and analysts. Institutional advisors do not advocate listing the company. Its profits fund a blend of private philanthropy and long-term industrial stewardship.

When and how did this structure get created? The enterprise was founded in 1905 by a German entrepreneur called Hans Wildorf and his brother-in-law, Alfred Davis, in London and was called Wildorf and Davis. After the First World War, the company moved to Switzerland and was rechristened Rolex SA. The company became immensely successful over the next quarter of a century.

Wildorf had married Florence Wilsdorf-Crotty, who died in 1944, leaving Wildorf desolate. He was already 63 years old. They had no children or heir. Devastated by his personal loss, he set up the foundation in 1945 and named it the Hans Wildorf Foundation. In a rare act, he transferred 100 per cent of the shares of Rolex SA to the foundation, thus creating a unique, non-profit corporate structure that governs the brand to this day. Wildorf died in 1960 and is buried alongside his wife in the Kings Cemetery, Geneva.

As customers, my wife and I feel good that the watches we wear are made by a company with a high social purpose and which uses the profits to do philanthropy. There are 14,000 employees, who are reported to rate the company at 3.8 out of 5, citing job security, work culture, work-life balance, and career growth. Rolex SA has the foundation as its spiritual holding company.

Another example: Robert Bosch GmbH, the German engineering giant, too is not owned by public shareholders. The Robert Bosch Foundation (spiritual holding company) holds 94 per cent and the Bosch family the rest. Management and ownership have been clearly separated.

Here is a contemporary example of a spiritual holding company: Artificial-intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, run by the well-known Dario Amodei. He was a technical pioneer at OpenAI. He was convinced that AI could become a threat to society if the governance was not set up with great care. He quit OpenAI and set up Anthropic. Not one to pay lip service to governance, he consulted experts to chart his approach. He set up a spiritual holding company in 2023 for Anthropic to keep the commercial company facing true north: Long Term Benefits Trust (LTBT). The LTBT would be a separate, independent entity, called a “purpose trust” under Delaware law, with governance power over Anthropic. It holds a special class of shares which confer governance rights but no financial benefits.

The idea of a spiritual holding company may include one or more rights: Profits, fiduciary, and spiritual governance. This needs clear definition. The many formats are still evolving. Perhaps Tata among Indian companies can be considered to have a spiritual holding company.

As development steers our nation, India Inc and family-owned businesses should explore this idea.