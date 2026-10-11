A democratic debate

Nevertheless, the unprecedented administrative measures did not stop the protests, which erupted in different parts of Delhi. A large number of protesters were detained, and a statement by the United Nations Human Rights spokesperson expressed concern over mass detentions.The protests are likely to continue, and the government needs to deal with them differently. If not Jantar Mantar, some other site can be allocated for peaceful protests, which is a democratic right of citizens. This may help minimise the disruption to normal life.It is worth noting that India has a long tradition of peaceful protests, both before and after Independence, and that tradition must be preserved.

Further, if so many groups and political parties are raising an issue, they need to be heard. In fact, allowing protests at a designated site from the outset could have opened up space for dialogue.The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the exclusion of a large number of voters from the electoral roll have indeed raised questions. Notably, among the exclusion appeals decided by the appellate tribunals in West Bengal thus far, about 93 per cent have been taken back on the roll.

This suggests that the process had design issues and perhaps needed more time. No one can argue against the need for a clean electoral roll — the real issue has been the manner in which this cleanup is being implemented. Reports in The Indian Express have also shown that there were problems in the decision-making process within the ECI. Aspects of the ECI’s functioning are being examined by the Supreme Court (SC), and it would be worth watching how that plays out. The apex court will be expected to hear and decide on ECI-related issues as quickly as possible.