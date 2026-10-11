A democratic debate
Every question being raised about the ECI must be reviewed
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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What the national capital has witnessed over the past few days raises several questions that the nation must answer to secure a vibrant democratic future for itself.Student groups, civil-society organisations, and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) wanted to protest on Saturday against the Election Commission of India (ECI) with several demands, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. To be fair, student groups and political parties had been protesting in the national capital for several days.However, things changed late last week. Besides beefing up the presence of security forces — which, according to reports, included about 23,000 paramilitary troopers — the government decided to shut off parts of New Delhi.Along with closing 45 metro stations in Delhi, the government cancelled several trains coming here, including long-distance ones, at their stations of origin. Although normal functioning has been restored, the decision to cancel trains is hard to justify.