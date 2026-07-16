An unreasonable Bill: Tariffs on Russian oil importers make no sense

The imposition of higher tariffs last year on India for importing Russian oil, along with the so-called reciprocal tariff, did not end the war. Any such move will only complicate the geopolitical situation. The current West Asia crisis, which is affecting the supply of oil and gas, is entirely a creation of the US. The world is paying a heavy price for it. The ceasefire between the US and Iran has unravelled very quickly, though it is not entirely surprising. What the war did was to block the Strait of Hormuz, which enables the flow of about one-fifth of global oil supply. The resumption of strikes from both sides has again practically closed the strait. Although the strikes this time, according to reports, are fairly targeted, unlike the last round of the conflict, things can always change.

In fact, the situation could become far more complicated this time. Oil prices have already climbed more than 10 per cent over the past few days. Large parts of the stockpile from emergency reserves across the world have already been used. Thus, if the supply remains disrupted, it could lead not only to a sharp increase in oil prices, but also affect availability. Thus, it is unclear what the US lawmakers and the administration expect from large energy importers such as India and China. Are these countries expected to live with energy shortages? Notably, one reason why oil prices did not increase to the extent many had expected in the last round of the Iran conflict was that China substantially reduced its imports. Although not much is known about Chinese stocks, it is reasonable to argue that they will not last forever.