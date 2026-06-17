Banning Telegram will not fix the deeper flaws in India's exam governance

By invoking Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, now to block Telegram, the government has marshalled heavy legal machinery. Grounds for blocking under the Section include, among other things, the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India and to prevent cognizable offences. The problem here is the circular reasoning. The offence, which has caused 2.27 million traumatised aspirants to re-sit the Neet-UG exam on June 21, was weak systemic due diligence within the NTA ecosystem. Telegram and other social-media channels were passive propagators of the scam, not the creators. The government has explained its decision to block Telegram as an attempt to curb fraud channels from claiming access to the question paper in advance for a fee. However, the NTA director general has since provided a detailed explanation of how these scams operate and why students should not fall for them. He has also urged them to report suspicious claims on the MyGov portal.

If the director general has already warned students about these frauds and also claims the re-examination question papers are secure, the need to block social-media channels becomes redundant. Part of the government’s ire is because of the fact that Telegram hosts its servers outside India and declines to share its meta-data with Indian law-enforcement agencies; consequently, authorities say they have not been able to trace the origins of the scam. This, again, is irrational, since the CBI has already pinpointed the cause and arrested the perpetrators. Given that Telegram has 150 million users in India, the temporary blanket restriction will inconvenience users even as potential scammers can shift to other social-media platforms such as WhatsApp or Instagram.