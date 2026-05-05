Empty chairs: Government should not delay board appointments at PSBs
Over the years, the government has made significant intervention in institutionalising the appointment processes. But of late, action seems to have lagged
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued draft “Governance Amendment Directions”, which, it says, are intended to improve how the boards of banks, including scheduled commercial banks, payments banks, small-finance banks, and local-area banks, operate. Earlier, specific prescriptive instructions had been provided, but the regulator believes that principle-based guidance is a better way to deal with issues of increasing complexity. These new norms are due to come into force later this year, after stakeholder consultations are taken into account. While this is an important step by the RBI to improve bank governance, it implies that the composition and capacity of bank boards is a crucial ingredient in it. And here, an issue arises: What happens if the boards simply do not have the required members? Under such circumstances, the guidance provided by the RBI, particularly as it is now designed around principles, may fail in its application.