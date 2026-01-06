Fast-tracking infrastructure: Further reductions in delays are needed

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform has helped in accelerating the implementation of stalled infrastructure by digitally integrating project monitoring, inter-ministerial and Centre-state coordination, and resolution of a variety of issues pertaining to land and environment. The progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Since 2015, PRAGATI has helped over 3,300 delayed projects, worth ₹85 trillion. This matters because delays in public infrastructure continue to impose high economic costs. The data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for November last year showed cost overruns in centrally funded projects had widened by 22.2 per cent, pushing the revised costs to nearly ₹29.55 trillion and absolute overruns to ₹5.37 trillion across 823 ongoing projects. Such slippages are not just accounting problems. They lock up public capital, postpone economic returns, and weaken the growth impact, which infrastructure spending is meant to deliver. The reasons for these delays are well known and largely structural; much of this stems from land acquisition, which alone accounts for around 35 per cent of project delays, followed by environmental clearances at about 20 per cent. Right-of-way issues, shifting utilities, and inter-ministerial disputes add to the problem. At their core, these are coordination failures between the Centre and states, among ministries, and among regulators and executing agencies.